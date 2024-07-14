A Second Chance for Mega Rayquaza: Makeup Event Announced for Elite Raid Issues

Following technical issues that hampered the Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid event on June 29th, Niantic has announced a global makeup event to give Trainers another opportunity to encounter the elusive Legendary Pokémon.

What Happened on June 29th?

The Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid event on June 29th was met with widespread frustration due to several issues. Elite Raid eggs, which are typically expected to appear 24 hours before the raid begins, failed to materialize in many eligible gyms, hindering Trainers’ ability to plan their raid routes effectively. Additionally, the eggs that did appear were limited to a small number of gyms, making it difficult to organize successful raid groups in certain areas.

Niantic Acknowledges Issue and Promises Makeup Event

Niantic has acknowledged the problems that affected the Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid event and has confirmed that a makeup event will be held to compensate affected Trainers. While the specific features and details of the makeup event are yet to be announced, the timing of the event (1 PM and 6 PM local time) suggests that it will likely involve Elite Raids rather than regular Mega Raids.

More Information to Come

Niantic has stated that additional details regarding the Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid makeup event will be shared soon. Trainers are encouraged to keep an eye out for further announcements to ensure they don’t miss their chance to participate in this upcoming event.

The Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid makeup event presents a second chance for Trainers to overcome the technical difficulties that marred the initial event. With the promise of Elite Raids and further details to come, the anticipation is building for a smoother and more enjoyable experience for all. Stay tuned for updates and prepare to take on the challenge once more!