5 Best Battery Backup Phones Under Rs 30,000 (July 2024]): OnePlus Nord CE 4, OPPO F25 Pro, Realme 12 Pro, and More

Looking for the best battery life smartphone under Rs 30,000? Compare top contenders like OnePlus Nord CE 4, Realme 12 Pro, OPPO F25 Pro, and more for long-lasting power and fast charging.

If you’re in the market with a budget of Rs 30,000 for a new phone that offers remarkable battery life, look no further. This article explores some of the best battery backup phones available under Rs 30,000 in India, comparing battery performance, charging speed, and key features.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

Battery, Charging: 5,500mAh, 100W

Despite having the largest battery in this list, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 lasted 16 hours in the PCMark test. However, it compensates with 100W charging, the fastest in this price range, achieving a full charge in less than 30 minutes. It also boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, and a 50MP primary camera.

Price: Rs 24,999

Realme 12 Pro

Battery, Charging: 5,000mAh, 67W

The R ealme 12 Pro ‘s 5,000mAh battery delivers good endurance for medium to heavy use, lasting over 15 hours in the PCMark test. It takes around 45 minutes to charge fully with its 67W charger. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS.

Price: Rs 23,060

OPPO F25 Pro

Battery, Charging: 5,000mAh, 67W

The O PPO F25 Pro boasts a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring impressive all-day performance. It exceeded 19 hours in the PCMark test and showed minimal drain during YouTube streaming and gaming. With 67W charging, it reaches full charge in roughly 45 minutes. Additional features include a 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and capable cameras.

Price: Rs 23,999

Realme 12+

Battery, Charging: 5,000mAh, 67W

The Realme 12+ offers a 5,000mAh battery , comfortably supporting a full day of moderate use. It achieved 17 hours in the PCMark test and demonstrated decent performance during gaming and streaming. The 67W fast charger replenishes the battery in about 45-50 minutes. The phone also features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Price: Rs. 19,488

Vivo V30e

Battery, Charging: 5,000mAh, 44W

The Vivo V30e houses a 5,000mAh battery , offering more than a full day of moderate use. It achieved almost 15 hours in the PCMark test and performed well during YouTube playback. It also features a 6.44-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Price: Rs 27,999