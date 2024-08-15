Acer’s Chromebook Plus 15 and Chromebook Plus 14: Power and AI for India

Acer has unveiled its latest Chromebook offerings for the Indian market: the Chromebook Plus 15 and Chromebook Plus 14. These new models are positioned to cater to a wide range of users, from everyday individuals to professionals in enterprise and educational environments.

Performance and Features

Both the Chromebook Plus 15 and Chromebook Plus 14 are built on Chrome OS and showcase Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD displays, ensuring crisp visuals. The Chromebook Plus 14 features a 14-inch screen, while the Chromebook Plus 15 boasts a larger 15.6-inch display, offering more screen real estate for multitasking and content consumption.

A standout feature of these new Chromebooks is their integration of Google’s Gemini AI. This advanced AI technology empowers users with a suite of intelligent features, including Google Photos Magic Eraser for effortless photo editing, AI-generated wallpapers for personalized device aesthetics, and AI-created video backgrounds to enhance video calls.

Under the hood, the Chromebook Plus 14 is driven by up to an AMD Ryzen 7000 series APU, known for its balanced performance and efficiency. The Chromebook Plus 15, on the other hand, leverages the power of up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, providing robust performance for demanding tasks.

Memory and storage options are generous, with the Chromebook Plus 14 offering up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of NVMe SSD storage. The Chromebook Plus 15 goes a step further with support for up to 16GB of even faster LPDDR5X RAM and up to a spacious 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity is well covered, with both models featuring Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed wireless networking and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless peripheral connections. A comprehensive array of ports is also included, encompassing two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and accessories.

Pricing, Availability, and Additional Details

The Chromebook Plus 15 starts at Rs. 44,990 for the base configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Chromebook Plus 14 is more affordably priced, starting at Rs. 35,990. For enterprise customers seeking tailored solutions, Acer offers the flexibility to customize processor, memory, storage, and display configurations.

These new Chromebooks will be readily available for purchase through various channels, including Acer’s own retail stores, its online store, popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as electronics retailers such as Croma and Vijay Sales.