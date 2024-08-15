Display Showdown: OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find X8 Series Specs Unveiled

In a recent leak that has tech enthusiasts buzzing, the display specifications of the much-anticipated OnePlus 13 and the Oppo Find X8 series have surfaced. The leak reveals an interesting overlap between the OnePlus 13 and the top-tier Oppo Find X8 Ultra, both purportedly set to flaunt the same state-of-the-art 6.8-inch 8T LTPO display. This particular panel is said to offer micro curvatures for an immersive viewing experience and a crisp 1440×3168 resolution. BOE is reportedly the manufacturer behind this advanced display.

Oppo Find X8 Series: A Spectrum of Display Choices

The Oppo Find X8 series is shaping up to offer a diverse range of display options to cater to different preferences. The base model, the Oppo Find X8, is rumored to feature a flat 6.5″ to 6.6″ screen with a 1256×2760 resolution, providing a balance of size and clarity. Stepping up, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is said to come equipped with a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO micro-curved panel, delivering a slightly higher resolution of 1264×2780, likely for an even more premium visual experience.

Performance and Launch Timeline

Delving into the performance aspect, the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are expected to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, hinting at a potential launch in the not-too-distant future. On the other hand, the Find X8 Ultra and the OnePlus 13 are rumored to house the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is slated to be announced in October. It’s worth noting that the launch of the Find X8 Ultra is anticipated to be later than its siblings in the series. This marks a significant shift for Oppo, as its flagship lineup will now comprise three distinct models, seemingly drawing inspiration from Xiaomi’s multi-tiered strategy.

Color Palette and Beyond

Earlier rumors have given us a glimpse into the possible color options for the Find X8 series. The Oppo Find X8 is expected to be available in a range of colors, including black, white, blue, and pink, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Pro might offer a more subdued palette of black, white, and blue.

While these leaks offer an exciting preview of what’s to come, it’s important to remember that they are still unconfirmed. As we eagerly await official announcements, the anticipation for the OnePlus 13 and the Oppo Find X8 series continues to build. The combination of cutting-edge displays, powerful processors, and varied color choices promises to make these smartphones formidable contenders in the ever-evolving smartphone landscape.