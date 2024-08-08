AET Displays to Expand LED Solutions in India and APAC

AET Displays announces expansion plans in India with five new LED solutions by the end of 2024, building on its success in the Indian and APAC markets.

AET Displays, a leading provider of fine-pitch LED displays, is set to launch five new LED solutions in India by the end of 2024. This expansion will bolster the company’s existing portfolio of over 60 products catering to both outdoor and indoor applications. AET Displays’ product range includes diverse series such as AEO, AEO Plus, AEO Pro, AMO, AT, NT, KOALA, NX, and All in One, along with specialized solutions like Flexible Screens, Transparent Series, Modules, and Rental Series.

Significant Growth in Indian Market

The company has experienced substantial growth in the Indian market, with over 25,000 square meters of LED displays deployed across various sectors. These include government institutions, broadcasting and media houses, retail, education, healthcare, corporate offices, transportation hubs, advertising, and cinema. AET Displays has established a strong presence in the South, West, and North regions of India, and aims to achieve over 5,000 deployments by the end of 2024.

Mr. Su Piow Ko, Vice President of AET Global, expressed confidence in the company’s expansion plans, stating that the new LED solutions are designed to meet evolving market demands and maintain AET Displays’ position as a leader in visual communication technology. The company is witnessing growing interest not only in India but also from other APAC regions, including Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Technological Innovation and Market Leadership

AET Displays’ flagship product, the AT 55′ COB, showcases the company’s technological capabilities, utilizing MIP Technology and HDMI connectivity for versatile indoor applications. The company’s innovation is driven by its cutting-edge COB (Chip on Board) technology and patented QCOB Technology, which provides ingress protection on the surface for moisture and dust resistance. AET Displays holds over 1,000 patents, demonstrating its commitment to research and development in the LED display industry.

The positive market reception for AET Displays, with increased business inquiries from India and other APAC regions, indicates the growing demand for active LED displays. The company is well-positioned to capture a larger market share in both government and corporate sectors. To support this growth, AET Displays plans to double its workforce by the end of 2024, focusing on enhancing pre-sales and after-sales support.