Binance Eyes India’s Role in Leading Global Crypto Rules by 2025

27/12/2024
Sovan Mandal
2 Min Read
Explore how India's evolving stance on cryptocurrency regulation is impacting global standards and trading, with insights from Binance's compliance.

India has undergone significant changes in its approach to cryptocurrency regulation. Originally, the country proposed a total ban on cryptocurrencies in 2019. However, it has since pivoted towards a more supportive stance on global regulatory cooperation. This shift is pivotal as India progresses towards playing a leading role in setting global cryptocurrency standards by 2025.

Regulatory Adjustments and Binance’s Compliance

Binance, a major player in the cryptocurrency exchange market, has been keenly adjusting to India’s regulatory environment. Vishal Sacheendran, Binance’s Head of Regional Markets, highlighted the nation’s potential to spearhead global cryptocurrency regulations. He emphasized the creation of a decentralized digital ecosystem, indicating a shift from merely focusing on crypto trading to a broader digital strategy.

India Embraces Regulatory Changes

The journey towards cryptocurrency regulation in India began with the initial proposal to ban all cryptocurrencies. This proposal, however, was never formally presented in Parliament. Reflecting global regulatory trends, India’s stance has evolved considerably since then.

In a notable development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recommended establishing specific regulations for cryptocurrencies. She affirmed that any decision to ban cryptocurrencies would necessitate international cooperation.

Taxation Impacts on Cryptocurrency Trading

The Indian government has implemented stringent tax measures, including a 30% tax on cryptocurrency profits effective from April 1, and a 1% Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) that commenced on July 1. These taxes have significantly curtailed trading volumes on local cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance and Regulatory Challenges

Earlier incidents saw Binance facing fines from India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) due to non-compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. Despite these challenges, Binance was among the first foreign exchanges to comply with new regulations, registering with the FIU in May and subsequently resuming operations.

India’s proactive stance and regulatory framework signify its rising influence in the global cryptocurrency domain. With leading exchanges like Binance aligning with these regulations, India is poised to become a pivotal player in shaping the future of cryptocurrency governance.

Sovan Mandal

Sovan, with a Journalism degree from the University of Calcutta and 10 years of experience, ensures high-quality tech content. His editorial precision has contributed to the publication's acclaimed standards and consistent media mentions for quality reporting. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

