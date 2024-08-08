Exclusive Interview with Mr. Kei Aikawa, Executive Officer, Sales & Service Management Division at AlphaTheta Corporation

We got a chance to have a discussion with Mr. Kei Aikawa, Executive Officer, Sales & Service Management Division at AlphaTheta Corporation. Here’s how the interaction went:

Can you share the journey of the company since inception?

Our DJ business started in 1994 when we introduced the world’s first commercially available flat-top DJ CD player, the CDJ-500 to the market from a small team of Pioneer Electronics Corporation, a Japanese company known at the time for high quality Hi-Fi audio, Car audio etc. By mid-2000’s, what started as a small team has grown into a very successful business unit developing industry standard DJ equipment to the global market. In 2015, the DJ division became independent from Pioneer Electronics Corporation and a new company, Pioneer DJ Corporation, was established focusing on the DJ industry. We have changed our company name to AlphaTheta Corporation in 2020 to further expand our vision and values. Today, AlphaTheta continues to innovate, leading the industry with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer support. We remain committed to empowering DJs and musicians around the world with tools that inspire creativity and performance excellence.

How does AlphaTheta differentiate itself from other audio brands in the market?

AlphaTheta differentiates itself from other audio brands in the market through its strong collaborative relationships with a global network of DJs, artists, and creators. This community plays a pivotal role in shaping our products, ensuring they meet the needs and preferences of professionals in the industry. By continuously engaging with and listening to this network, we are able to innovate and develop new products and services that resonate with its users. This deep, ongoing partnership with industry experts is central to our mission and sets us apart from our competitors. Additionally, our commitment to quality and user-centric design ensures that each product delivers exceptional performance and reliability. The brand’s focus on fostering creativity and supporting the artistic community further reinforces its unique position in the market.

How does AlphaTheta a pproach incorporating new technology and features into its products?

All our products were born from a company culture that prioritizes the creation of customer value, driven by the three core technologies supporting that culture. Sophisticated user interface technology, high-quality sound technology, and digital audio analysis and signal processing technologies help DJs deliver exceptional performances, bringing diversity and creativity to the enjoyment of music. With these core technologies, we consistently create products and services that aim to exceed customer expectations. Besides, we are offering new ways of enjoying music by enhancing its various technologies, including technologies compatible with the latest forms of music media, wireless technologies, and AI. For example, we are focusing on using cloud and networking technologies to build a digital database that collects, analyzes, and accumulates the performance techniques of professional DJs through digital service business.

Any upcoming products that AlphaTheta has in the pipeline?

We have many exciting new products planned for the upcoming months. We’re committed to offering a diverse range of products that cater not only to experienced DJs but also to those who have never had the opportunity to try DJing before. Stay tuned for more details as we expand our product lineup to inspire and support the next generation of DJs and music creators.

How is AlphaTheta expanding its business and presence in the Indian market?

India is one of AlphaTheta’s strategic market for future growth. We have just started business partnership with Alphatec and with their support, we are in the middle of expanding dealership throughout India. To make DJing more familiar, we are focusing on building network of business partners that can reach out to new customers who have never touched a DJ equipment. We believe there are great opportunities for market growth in India, and we are really excited to be present at PALM EXPO with Alphatec. Our participation in this event will allow us to connect directly with consumers, gather valuable feedback, and strengthen our brand presence in this vibrant market.

How is AlphaTheta expanding its business and presence in the Indian market?

India is one of AlphaTheta’s strategic market for future growth. We have just started business partnership with Alphatec and with their support, we are in the middle of expanding dealership throughout India. To make DJing more familiar, we are focusing on building network of business partners that can reach out to new customers who have never touched a DJ equipment. We believe there are great opportunities for market growth in India, and we are really excited to be present at PALM EXPO with Alphatec.

We thank Mr. Kei Aikawa for this interaction!