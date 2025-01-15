Aghathiyaa Redefines Film Promotions with an Innovative Gaming Experience

Aghathiyaa, an eagerly anticipated fantasy-horror thriller, has set a new standard in Indian cinema by launching its official game. This innovative approach marks a groundbreaking moment in Tamil cinema, utilizing online gaming as a promotional tool for the first time. Designed as an immersive fantasy adventure, the game captures the film’s thrilling narrative and allows players to delve into the eerie world of Aghathiyaa, interacting with characters modeled after actors Jiiva and Arjun Sarja.

This initiative offers fans a unique opportunity to explore the richly imagined universe of Aghathiyaa, connecting deeply with its storyline. By leveraging gaming, the production team has set a benchmark for how Indian films can engage audiences through modern, interactive mediums.

A New Era of Film Promotion in Tamil Cinema

Aneesh Arjun Dev, the co-producer and visionary behind the gaming concept, expressed his enthusiasm:

“The game is simple enough for first-time players to enjoy, with engaging characters such as Jiiva and Arjun as angels, alongside Edward and his associates as devils. This initiative will resonate with younger audiences while showcasing the movie’s unique storyline.”

Actor Jiiva shared his excitement about this innovative endeavor:

“It’s surreal to see myself as part of a game. As a gaming enthusiast, I find this idea fascinating. I’m confident it will spark curiosity among younger viewers and introduce them to Aghathiyaa in an exciting way.”

Lead actress Raashii Khanna added:

“Using gaming to promote a film is incredibly creative. By engaging millennials and Gen Z, we’re exploring fresh and effective ways of entertainment. I’m thrilled to be part of this unique project.”

A Musical Milestone with “En Iniya Pon Nilave”

The game launch coincided with the release of the film’s second single, “En Iniya Pon Nilave,” recreated by the renowned Little Maestro, Yuvan Shankar Raja. This classic, originally sung by the legendary K.J. Yesudas, has been beautifully reimagined by his son Vijay Yesudas, alongside Priya Jersin.

Speaking about the recreation, Yuvan Shankar Raja shared:

“When Pa. Vijay approached me about this vintage-style song, I immediately thought of ‘En Iniya Pon Nilave.’ This timeless melody has been reimagined as a tribute to Ilayaraja sir’s original masterpiece. Collaborating with some of the original musicians has made this project even more special. I’m confident this version will resonate across generations, much like the original did.”

Director Pa. Vijay highlighted the song’s significance:

“This melody blends Ilayaraja sir’s brilliance with Yuvan’s contemporary style. It’s a true celebration of music and a perfect gift for the Pongal season.”

A Visionary Approach to Cinema

Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, chairman of Vels Film International, shared his excitement for the project: “Aghathiyaa is an ambitious venture designed to offer a global-standard cinematic experience. When Aneesh Dev proposed creating a game based on the movie, I recognized its potential as a unique marketing strategy. To enhance the Pongal celebrations, we also released the reimagined version of ‘En Iniya Pon Nilave.’ My heartfelt thanks to Ilayaraja sir and Yuvan Shankar Raja for their exceptional contribution to this musical journey.”

A Landmark Film for 2025

Produced by Vels Film International in collaboration with Wide Angle Media Pvt. Ltd. (WAMINDIA), led by Aneesh Arjun Dev, Aghathiyaa is set to release pan-India on January 31, 2025. With its teaser, first single, second single, and official game already generating immense excitement, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle to watch out for.