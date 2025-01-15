Huawei Unveils Band 9 and FreeBuds SE2 to Enhance Wearable and Audio Experiences

Huawei, a global name in consumer electronics, has introduced its latest products in the wearable segment—the Huawei Band 9 and Huawei FreeBuds SE2. Designed to elevate fitness tracking and audio experiences, these devices cater to the needs of modern consumers with cutting-edge features and affordability.

Huawei Band 9: A Comprehensive Fitness Tracker

Priced at INR 4,499, the Huawei Band 9 is available on Amazon and Flipkart, offering a sleek design with a lightweight build of just 14g, ensuring comfort throughout the day. With an impressive battery life of 14 days on a full charge and 9 days of typical usage, the Band 9 guarantees uninterrupted performance.

The Band 9 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 2.5D glass, delivering a sharp and immersive display. Users can choose from over 100 customizable watch faces, allowing personalization to suit their style. Equipped with Huawei TruSeen™ 5.5 technology, it provides precise heart rate monitoring and Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis for real-time health insights.

With upgraded TruSleep™ 4.0, the Band 9 ensures accurate sleep tracking, identifying abnormal breathing patterns and delivering actionable recommendations to enhance recovery. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, it supports 100 workout modes, including swimming, with 5ATM water resistance and precise performance tracking via its 9-axis sensor. The Activity 3-Rings feature adds a gamified approach to fitness, motivating users to stay active.

Huawei FreeBuds SE2: Superior Wireless Audio on a Budget

At just INR 2,999, the Huawei FreeBuds SE2 delivers an unparalleled listening experience and will be available on Amazon. These earbuds offer up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge and an impressive 40 hours with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge provides 3 hours of playback, ensuring you’re always connected.

Designed for comfort, the FreeBuds SE2 is crafted using data from over 300,000 ear canal samples, ensuring a secure fit. The earbuds are rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance, making them ideal for on-the-go use. Powered by Bluetooth 5.3, they offer stable and reliable connectivity. Intuitive touch controls allow users to easily manage music, calls, and activate voice assistants.

Additional features include the “Find the Earbuds” function via the AI Life app, enhancing convenience. The earbuds are SGS-certified as eco-friendly, showcasing Huawei’s commitment to sustainability.

Availability

The Huawei Band 9 will be available for pre-order on Amazon and Flipkart from 16th January 2025. It comes in multiple color options, including Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Yellow, to complement individual styles. The FreeBuds SE2, priced at INR 2,999, will also be available on Amazon.