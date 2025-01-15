Lava Partners with HDB Financial Services to Enhance Purchase Affordability

Lava International Limited, a prominent Indian smartphone manufacturer, has announced a strategic collaboration with HDB Financial Services. This partnership introduces consumer financing schemes designed to enhance affordability and accessibility, particularly for offline buyers. With this initiative, Lava aims to empower first-time buyers with budget-friendly options, reinforcing its commitment to consumer-centric solutions. These benefits are available across the Lava Yuva and Blaze series smartphones.

Flexible Financing Options for Consumers

Under this new collaboration, consumers can access a variety of schemes, including flexible tenure options and affordable EMIs, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience. Starting January, these financing options will be rolled out across Lava’s extensive retail network, making it easier for consumers to own Lava smartphones.

Expanding Financing Tie-ups

In addition to its partnerships with Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit, Lava’s tie-up with HDB Financial Services further broadens the financing options available to its customers. This move enhances the on-ground purchase experience, providing more flexibility and convenience at retail outlets.

Strengthening Accessibility and Value

Puravansh Maitreya, Marketing Head at Lava International Ltd., shared his thoughts on this initiative:

“At Lava, we focus on delivering exceptional value by combining quality smartphones with affordability. Our partnership with HDB Financial Services is a significant milestone in making smartphones more accessible, particularly for first-time buyers. By expanding financing options, we aim to simplify the purchase journey for our customers.”

Reinforcing Consumer-Centric Solutions

This partnership aligns with Lava’s vision of offering meaningful solutions tailored to its customers’ needs. By prioritizing affordability and accessibility, Lava continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted and consumer-focused brand in the Indian market.