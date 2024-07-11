AI’s Unstoppable March and Nothing’s Perplexing CMF Phone 1 Pitch

In a surprising yet long-awaited move, Microsoft is finally adding a spellcheck feature to its basic Notepad app in Windows 11. This much-needed update comes nearly 40 years after the introduction of spellcheck in Microsoft Word. The new feature will work similarly to spellcheck in Word and Edge, underlining spelling errors in red.

The Evolving Landscape of Creative Jobs

OpenAI’s CTO, Mira Murati, recently sparked debate by suggesting that some creative jobs may disappear due to advancements in AI. While her predictions have been met with some skepticism, they align with broader trends in the industry. Reports from McKinsey Global Institute and Canva’s Visual Economy Report indicate that AI is already transforming the way businesses approach content creation and visual communication.

OpenAI’s own generative video tool, Sora, and Runway’s Gen-3 Alpha demonstrate the growing capabilities of AI in creative fields. While the full impact of these technologies on creative jobs remains unclear, it’s evident that AI is poised to reshape the industry in significant ways.

Affordable Alternatives to Adobe’s Creative Suite

For those seeking alternatives to Adobe’s professional apps, Serif’s Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publisher now offer a six-month free trial. These apps play a crucial role in Canva’s AI strategy and can be accessed on Mac, Windows, and iPad. After the trial period, users can purchase individual licenses or the entire suite.

A Cringeworthy Pitch for Nothing’s CMF Phone 1

Nothing’s CMF Phone 1, a mid-range Android phone priced at ₹15,999 and ₹17,999, has generated buzz on social media. However, the phone’s marketing has raised some eyebrows, with a cringeworthy advertisement comparing it to buying four crop tops for the price of one.

The phone itself offers swappable back covers and various accessories, but these come at an additional cost. This raises questions about the true value proposition of the CMF Phone 1, especially considering the availability of other mid-range Android phones with competitive features and more affordable price points.

Industry Voices on Budget 2024

As the Union Budget 2024 approaches, industry leaders share their expectations and recommendations. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, advocates for a reduction in the GST rate for larger LED TVs and the expansion of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. Rohit Taneja, Co-founder of Decentro, emphasizes the importance of policies that enhance the digital ecosystem and accelerate UPI adoption.