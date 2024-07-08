Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen Review (2024): The Streaming Stick that Outshines the Rest?

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) Review: Powerful upgrade with Wi-Fi 6, snappier performance, and a wide range of streaming options. Is it the best streaming device for you?

The Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Generation, launched in 2024, is a streaming device that has quickly garnered attention for its powerful performance and significant upgrades over its predecessors. After extensively using this device, I can confidently say it sets a new standard for streaming devices. Let’s dive into the detailed review to understand why the Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Generation stands out in the market.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Specifications

The Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Generation boasts impressive technical specifications:

Size: 99 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (housing), 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (including connector)

99 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (housing), 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (including connector) Weight: 43.5 g

43.5 g Processor: Quad-core 1.7GHz

Quad-core 1.7GHz GPU: 650MHz

650MHz Storage: 8GB

8GB Wi-Fi: Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE

Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE Voice Support: Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV app

Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV app IR Device Control: Yes, for controlling compatible IR-enabled devices

Yes, for controlling compatible IR-enabled devices Cloud Storage: Free for digital content purchased from Amazon

Free for digital content purchased from Amazon Ports: HDMI 2.1 output with ARC input support, micro USB

HDMI 2.1 output with ARC input support, micro USB Audio Support: Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, HDMI audio

Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, HDMI audio pass-through up to 5.1

4K Support: Yes, with compatible Ultra HD TV

Unboxing and Setup

Unboxing the Fire TV Stick 4K was as simple as it gets. The package includes the device itself, the Alexa Voice Remote, a power cable and adapter, an HDMI extender cable, and even the two AAA batteries for the remote. Setting up was a breeze – just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, connect it to your Wi-Fi, and you’re ready to go.

Design and Build

I really dig the simple and compact design of the Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen. It’s this tiny little stick, just under 4 inches long and super lightweight, so it pretty much disappears behind my TV. But don’t let the size fool you – it feels surprisingly well-built and not at all flimsy. It’s the perfect combination of being out of sight, out of mind, while still packing a serious punch in the performance department.

Performance and User Interface

Let me tell you, the speed on this Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen is seriously impressive. Apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video pop open in a flash, the menus zip along, and I can jump between different things without any slowdown or waiting around for stuff to buffer.

It’s crazy how smooth everything is, even when I’m juggling multiple apps at once or playing graphics-intensive games. It’s clear that this little guy’s got some powerful tech under the hood – the quad-core 1.7GHz processor and 650MHz GPU they packed in here are definitely doing the trick. Whether I’m checking out Netflix, browsing YouTube, or firing up a game, it just handles everything effortlessly.

Gaming Capabilities

If you’re a gamer, the Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen isn’t half bad, either. I fired up some cloud gaming services, and was pleasantly surprised at how well it handled even demanding titles like the GTA series and Asphalt. I mean, it’s no gaming PC, but it’s definitely decent for casual gaming sessions.

I also hooked it up to my outdoor security cameras using the ML protocol, which is a pretty cool extra feature. Games ran smoothly, no noticeable frame drops or anything, so it’s definitely a fun way to enjoy my favorite games on the big screen without having to invest in a separate console.

Video Quality

Let’s talk about picture quality – this thing is no slouch. The Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen delivers some seriously crisp and vibrant visuals. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR), movies and shows just look amazing, so much more detailed and colorful than what I was used to with my old 1080p TV.

And the fact that it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ means that everything looks even more stunning, with super deep blacks, bright highlights, and a wider range of colors. Whether I’m streaming the latest blockbuster on Netflix, catching up on my favorite shows on Prime Video, enjoying animated classics on Disney+, or even just browsing through YouTube videos, the picture quality consistently blows me away. It’s like having a mini movie theater in my living room!

Remote Control

I absolutely love the Fire TV remote, and it’s not just because of the voice control or the dedicated app buttons for popular streaming services. This thing actually uses HDMI-CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), which means I can use it to control my TV’s volume, power, and even switch inputs.

That’s already pretty cool, but the real kicker is that I discovered it can even control my TV even when the Fire TV Stick itself is unplugged! This is because the remote also has infrared (IR) capabilities, so it can send commands directly to the TV, bypassing the Fire TV Stick entirely. I mean, how often do you see that kind of functionality in a streaming device remote? It’s those little touches that really elevate the whole experience and make me glad I went with this one.

Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen Pricing

now let’s talk about the price. The Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen retails for around ₹6000, which honestly, I think is pretty reasonable considering all the features you get. I mean, you’re getting 4K HDR streaming, a zippy processor, Dolby Atmos audio, voice control, and even a remote that doubles as a universal remote. That’s a lot of bang for your buck. And hey, if you shop around a bit, you might even be able to snag it for a bit less on some online marketplaces compared to Amazon. So yeah, I’d definitely say it’s a pretty good value for the price, especially if you’re looking for a 4K streaming stick that doesn’t break the bank.

Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen Additional Features

The Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen doesn’t stop at just looking and sounding great, it’s got a ton of other features packed in too. For starters, the 4K streaming is top-notch. With support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, it’s like having a movie theater in my living room. And there’s no shortage of content either – I can stream thousands of movies and TV episodes from popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max, but also access a bunch of free content from apps like YouTube, MXPlayer, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

If you’re into smart home gadgets, this thing is a dream come true. It seamlessly integrates with my Alexa-compatible devices, so I can just ask it to turn off the lights, adjust the thermostat, tell me the weather, or even show me who’s at the front door on my Echo Show. And the Alexa Voice Remote is super handy – I can just say what I want to watch, and it finds it for me instantly. Plus, it’s got those handy preset buttons for popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, which saves me a few clicks. The remote even has TV controls, so I can adjust the volume or power on/off my TV without needing a separate remote.

Compatibility and Accessibility

The Fire TV 4K Stick 2nd Gen is pretty versatile too. I’ve got it hooked up to my 4K TV, but it works just as well with regular HD TVs. It can handle pretty much any kind of video, audio, or photo format I throw at it, so I don’t have to worry about compatibility issues.

Something else I really appreciate is the accessibility features. It’s got a screen reader, a magnifier, text banners, closed captioning, and even audio descriptions. I don’t personally need them, but it’s great to know that the Fire TV team has thought about making their product usable for people with different needs.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Exceptional performance and fast user interface

Excellent 4K HDR video quality

Versatile remote control with CEC capabilities

Reasonable pricing for the features offered

Seamless integration with Alexa and smart home devices

Supports high-resolution cloud gaming

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than some other streaming devices

Certain services may not be available outside India

Conclusion

Overall, the Fire TV Stick 4K 2nd Generation is an absolute beast of a streaming device. It excels in just about every area that matters: performance, picture quality, features, and even the remote is a standout. While it might be a tad pricier than some other options out there, the overall value you get for the money is undeniable. If you’re looking for a top-tier streaming experience and you’re invested in the Amazon ecosystem, this is hands down the device to get. It’s brought new life to my TV setup, and I couldn’t be happier with it.

For the price, the combination of snappy performance, gorgeous 4K HDR visuals, Dolby Atmos audio, and all the smart home integration you could ask for is hard to beat. It’s even got some decent gaming chops for casual gamers. Sure, it might not be the absolute cheapest option on the market, and some more niche services might not be available depending on your region, but for the vast majority of users, the Fire TV 4K 2nd Gen is a fantastic choice.

