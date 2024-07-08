iPhone 16 Pro to Potentially Inherit Periscope Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max

Anticipation is building as Apple gears up for the September 2024 launch of the iPhone 16 series. Leaks from DIGITIMES Asia suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro may adopt a noteworthy camera enhancement from its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max – the periscope lens with 5X optical zoom capabilities.

Taiwanese Lens Makers Poised for Production

The report indicates that Taiwanese lens manufacturers Largan Precision and GSEO (Genius Electronic Optical) are likely contenders for supplying the tetraprism periscope lens. Both companies are reportedly ramping up production to meet the demands of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro release.

Production Timeline Aligns with Launch

Interestingly, the peak sales period for optical components, as predicted by Largan’s chairman Adam Lin, coincides with the expected iPhone 16 Pro launch window in September and November. Lenses from GSEO are undergoing validation, and if successful, mass production could commence as early as mid-July 2024.

Enhanced Zoom Capabilities: A Possible Game-Changer

The inclusion of a periscope lens in the iPhone 16 Pro would significantly enhance its zoom capabilities, potentially bridging the gap between the Pro and Pro Max models. Previous reports suggest that size constraints limited the inclusion of this feature in the iPhone 15 Pro. However, with a rumored size increase for the iPhone 16 Pro (and Pro Max), the addition of the periscope lens seems more plausible.

Additional Camera Upgrades and Anticipated Pricing

Beyond the periscope lens, the iPhone 16 Pro is also rumored to receive an upgraded 48MP ultrawide lens with an anti-reflective coating to mitigate lens flare. MacRumors predicts that the iPhone 16 Pro could retain the same launch price as the iPhone 15 Pro, which started at Rs 1,34,900. Enthusiasts can likely anticipate the unveiling of the new iPhone 16 lineup in mid-September.

As the iPhone 16 Pro’s expected launch date approaches, the rumor mill continues to churn, providing tantalizing glimpses into what could be a significant leap forward in smartphone camera technology. Should the leaks prove accurate, the inclusion of a periscope lens, coupled with other rumored upgrades, could establish the iPhone 16 Pro as a formidable contender in the ever-evolving smartphone market. Only time will tell if Apple’s latest offering will meet the heightened expectations of consumers and tech enthusiasts alike.