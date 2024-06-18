Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 50000 This Month: Xiaomi 14 CIVI, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Pixel 8a and more

With the rapidly evolving smartphone market, consumers now have access to high-end features at more affordable prices. This guide highlights the top smartphones available under ₹50,000 in India, featuring the latest models from Motorola, Google, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and iQOO that offer substantial specifications without breaking the bank.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: High Performance at a Reduced Price

Initially priced at ₹59,999, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is now available for ₹49,999, thanks to a ₹5,000 flat discount and an additional ₹5,000 off for ICICI Bank card users. The device boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2500 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, supported by 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It features a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. The Edge 50 Ultra also offers a 4,500mAh battery capable of 125W TurboPower charging.

Google Pixel 8a: Compact Powerhouse

The Pixel 8a, now effectively priced below ₹50,000 with bank offers, provides a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED HDR display. Powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, the device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It promises extensive software support with 7 years of OS updates. The Pixel 8a includes a dual rear camera setup and a 13MP front camera, capable of shooting 4K video.

OnePlus 12R: Smooth Visuals and Rapid Performance

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO 4.0 technology, adjusting refresh rates up to 120Hz. It’s equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The 5,500mAh battery supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging. The device includes a 50MP primary camera with advanced stabilization features.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI: Enhanced Visual Experience

Xiaomi 14 CIVI offers a 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and HDR10+ support. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, it has up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It features a Leica-engineered triple camera setup for premium photography capabilities.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Gaming and High Performance

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is aimed at gamers, featuring a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen capable of a 144Hz refresh rate in certain games. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, complemented by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The dual camera system includes a 50MP main sensor.