Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Prime Members Score Early Deals on Phones, Laptops, and More!

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale has kicked off with a bang, offering Prime members exclusive early access to incredible deals on a wide range of products, including popular mobile phones, laptops, Amazon devices, and other electronics. SBI credit cardholders can snag an additional 10% instant discount, making this sale a prime opportunity to upgrade your tech and save big.

Best Mobile Phone Deals:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Save big on this mid-range powerhouse, now effectively priced at Rs. 16,999 after bank and coupon offers, plus potential exchange discounts.

Apple iPhone 13: Grab the still-popular iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs. 47,799, with no-cost EMI and potential exchange discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: This high-performance phone is down to Rs. 24,999, with additional savings available through exchange offers.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G: An affordable 5G option, the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is now effectively priced at Rs. 9,999.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: This feature-packed 5G phone is now available for Rs. 27,999 after bank offers.

Best Electronics Deals:

Dell 15 Laptop: Looking for a budget-friendly laptop? The Dell 15 is now available for Rs. 34,990, featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Honor Pad 9: This Android 13 tablet with 8GB of RAM and long battery life is now discounted to Rs. 20,999 and comes with a free Bluetooth keyboard case.

Fire TV Stick: Turn any TV into a smart TV with the Fire TV Stick, now available for just Rs. 2,999.

Don’t miss out on these amazing deals during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale! Head over to Amazon now and take advantage of the exclusive discounts before they’re gone. Share this article with your friends and family so they can save big too!