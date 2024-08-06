realme 13 Pro+ Review: An AI-Powered Camera Powerhouse with a Touch 

The realme 13 Pro+ stands out in the crowded smartphone market with its fusion of high-end technology and artistic design. This flagship device is aimed at users who crave advanced camera capabilities, exceptional display quality, and a unique aesthetic experience. In this comprehensive review, we’ll delve into its core features, performance, design, and how it measures up against competitors in its class.

Design and Build: A Monet Masterpiece

I was instantly drawn to the unique design of the Realme 13 Pro+. The phone’s style is heavily inspired by Claude Monet’s impressionist art, especially his “Grainstack (Sunset)” painting. The “Monet Gold” version is particularly stunning, echoing the golden haystacks featured in the artwork. The frosted glass back panel’s reflection of light is mesmerizing, reminiscent of Monet’s lively brushstrokes.

Speaking of the back panel, it’s a work of art in itself. The combination of frosted glass, high gloss, and shimmering particles creates a dynamic interplay of light and color that’s unlike anything I’ve seen before. It’s a visual treat every time I pick up the phone, and it definitely turns heads.

The Realme 13 Pro+ is available in two distinct colors: Monet Gold and Emerald Green. I opted for the Monet Gold, which offers not only an elegant appearance but also a solid feel. The premium build quality of the phone is enhanced by the fact that this particular color variant has earned the Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification, which adds an extra layer of confidence in its durability.

Overall, I’m thoroughly impressed with the design and build quality of the realme 13 Pro+. It’s a phone that’s as pleasing to the eye as it is to the touch.

Display: Bright, Smooth, and Eye-Friendly

One of the first things that caught my attention about the realme 13 Pro+ was its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The 2412 x 1080 resolution is incredibly sharp, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and swiping feel buttery smooth. I’ve also noticed that the 240Hz touch sampling rate makes the phone super responsive to my touch, which is great for gaming and general use.

But what really impressed me is how bright the screen gets. It peaks at a whopping 2000 nits, which means I can easily see everything on my phone even in bright sunlight. This is a huge plus for me, as I’m always on the go and often use my phone outdoors.

The realme 13 Pro+ also gets bonus points for its eye protection features. The display is SGS-certified for AI Eye Protection, which is supposed to reduce eye strain. I can’t say for sure if it’s made a noticeable difference, but it’s definitely a nice feature to have, especially for those late-night scrolling sessions.

Camera System: A New Era of Mobile Photography

I have to say, I’m really impressed with the realme 13 Pro+’s camera setup, for the most part. The fact that it has two 50MP Sony sensors is a huge plus, and the main camera’s Sony LYT-701 sensor with OIS is a real standout. It’s great for low-light photography, delivering clear and well-balanced images even when the lighting isn’t ideal.

The secondary 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor is also a powerful tool. It’s a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, which is perfect for capturing detailed portraits. The in-sensor zoom feature is a nice touch as well, allowing for smooth transitions between 3x and 6x zoom levels. However, I did notice that image quality can degrade a bit at the maximum zoom level.

But what really sets this camera apart is the HYPERIMAGE+ Camera System. It’s a suite of AI-powered features that really take your photography to the next level. The AI HyperRAW Algorithm is great for improving image clarity and dynamic range, while the AI Pure Bokeh creates incredibly smooth and natural background blur in portraits.

I’ve also found the AI Smart Removal feature to be surprisingly useful. It’s incredibly easy to remove unwanted objects from photos with just a single click. And if you’re into group shots, the AI Group Photo Enhance feature ensures that everyone looks their best, even those on the edges or in the back row. I did find that sometimes the AI enhancements can be a bit heavy-handed, though.

In my experience, the realme 13 Pro+ consistently delivers great results. The night photography is particularly impressive thanks to the Sony LYT-701 sensor, and the portrait shots are top-notch as well. Overall, I’m really happy with the camera performance of this phone, even with the minor quirks I mentioned.

Performance and Battery Life

Let’s talk about what’s under the hood. The realme 13 Pro+ packs a punch with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It’s a 4nm processor, and while it might not be the absolute top-of-the-line, it handles most tasks with ease. I’ve played graphically demanding games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and for the most part, the experience has been smooth.

However, there have been a few instances where I’ve noticed some lag or stuttering during gameplay, especially when the action gets intense. The 12GB of RAM certainly helps with multitasking, but it’s not always a perfectly smooth experience when switching between multiple apps. And while the 512GB of storage is generous, I wish there was an option for expandable storage, especially for those who download a lot of games and media.

The battery life has been pretty good too. The 5200mAh battery easily lasts me a full day on a single charge, even with moderate to heavy use, including gaming sessions. And when I do need to recharge, the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging is insanely fast. I can go from 0% to 50% in just 19 minutes, which is a lifesaver when I’m in a hurry. It’s also reassuring to know that the battery is designed to last, with realme claiming it can retain over 80% of its capacity even after 1600 charge cycles. However, I have noticed that the phone tends to get a bit warm during charging and extended gaming sessions, which can be a bit uncomfortable.

I’m mostly happy with the performance and battery life of the realme 13 Pro+. It’s a phone that can usually keep up with my busy lifestyle and gaming habits and doesn’t leave me hanging when I need a quick charge, even if it has a few minor shortcomings in terms of performance under heavy load and heat management.

Additional Features

Let’s talk about some of the extra features that make the realme 13 Pro+ stand out. The phone runs on realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14. I’ve found it to be quite user-friendly, and there are a few cool features like AI smart loop, Air Gesture, and File Dock that make navigating the phone a bit more intuitive and efficient.

I’m also a big fan of the audio on this phone. The Hi-Res dual stereo speakers are surprisingly loud and clear, making watching videos or playing games a more immersive experience. And the haptic feedback is really nice too, thanks to the large X-axis linear motor. It makes typing and interacting with the phone feel more satisfying overall.

On the security front, the in-display fingerprint scanner is fast and reliable, and the facial recognition works well too. I also appreciate the fact that the phone supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, which ensures smooth and speedy connectivity whether I’m at home or on the go.

realme 13 Pro+: Pros and Cons

Pros:

Stunning Design: The Monet-inspired design, particularly the Monet Gold variant, is visually captivating and unique. The frosted glass back panel and shimmering particles create a dynamic interplay of light and color.

The Monet-inspired design, particularly the Monet Gold variant, is visually captivating and unique. The frosted glass back panel and shimmering particles create a dynamic interplay of light and color. High-Quality Display: The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is sharp, bright (2000 nits), and smooth with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s great for viewing in all lighting conditions.

Advanced Camera System: The dual 50MP Sony sensors, particularly the main sensor with OIS, deliver excellent low-light performance. The HYPERIMAGE+ system offers AI-powered enhancements for photography.

Fast Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging is incredibly fast, going from 0% to 50% in just 19 minutes.

User-Friendly UI: Realme UI 5.0 is based on Android 14 and offers a user-friendly experience with some intuitive features.

Cons:

Processor Performance: While the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset is capable, it can experience lag or stuttering during intensive tasks like gaming.

No Expandable Storage: The 512GB storage is generous, but some users may miss the option to expand it.

Occasional Heating: The phone can get warm during charging or extended gaming sessions.

AI Enhancements Can Be Heavy-Handed: The AI features in the camera system sometimes over-process images.

Conclusion: Is the realme 13 Pro+ Worth It?

The realme 13 Pro+ positions itself as a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market by combining cutting-edge technology with a unique artistic design. Its AI-powered camera system offers advanced features that enhance both photography and user experience. The phone’s vibrant display, robust performance, and fast charging capabilities further solidify its appeal.

However, potential buyers should consider their specific needs and compare the realme 13 Pro+ with other flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. For those who appreciate a blend of high-tech functionality and artistic design, the realme 13 Pro+ offers a compelling package.

Realme 13 Pro+ FAQ

Q: What chipset powers the realme 13 Pro+?

A: It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Q: What is the battery capacity and charging speed?

A: It has a 5200mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Q: What is the operating system of the realme 13 Pro+?

A: It runs on realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14.

Q: Does the realme 13 Pro+ have stereo speakers?

A: Yes, it features Hi-Res dual stereo speakers.

Q: What security features are available on the realme 13 Pro+?

A: It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.