Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which is Better?

Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which mid-range smartphone reigns supreme? Compare specs, features, cameras, performance, and price to decide which phone is right for you.

Alright guys, so today I’ve got these two phones in front of me: the Realme 13 Pro Plus and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Both are pretty solid mid-rangers, priced at ₹32,999 and ₹31,999 respectively. They’ve got some key differences I want to break down for you.

Design and Build

The Realme 13 Pro Plus has this sleek design, kinda slim at 8.2mm or 8.4mm, and easy to hold at 185.5g or 190g. It’s got this IP65 rating, meaning it can handle a bit of dust and water splashes, which is always a plus. The back is made of glass, and it comes in these cool Monet-inspired colors like Monet Purple and Monet Gold.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on the other hand, feels a bit more substantial in the hand, maybe a tad heavier at 186g. It’s got this IP68 rating, which means it can survive a dunk in the pool, so that’s pretty cool. The back is either plastic or this silicone polymer that feels like leather, and the frame is aluminum.

Display

The Realme sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2412 resolution. Colors pop, and it gets super bright at 2000 nits peak brightness, perfect for outdoors. It’s also got Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection.

The Motorola also has a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a higher 1220 x 2712 resolution, so things look super sharp. It’s got this 144Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and gaming buttery smooth, and it can get even brighter at 2000 nits.

Performance and Software

The Realme is rocking the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. It handles everyday tasks without a hitch, and you can even play some demanding games with decent settings. It comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Motorola, however, is packing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which is a step up in terms of performance. It can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, and it comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Both phones are running Android 14, with Realme UI 5.0 on the Realme and a near-stock Android experience on the Motorola.

Cameras

The Realme’s got a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor that has OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It takes some pretty good photos, especially in good lighting, and it can record 4K video at 30fps.

The Motorola also has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide lens. It also takes great shots, and it’s got this laser autofocus that’s super fast. It can also record 4K video at 30fps. Both phones have 32MP selfie cameras, but the Motorola’s can record 4K selfie videos, while the Realme’s is limited to 1080p.

Battery Life and Charging

The Realme has a bigger 5200 mAh battery, which easily lasts a full day with moderate use. It supports 80W wired charging, which Realme claims can get you from 0 to 50% in 19 minutes. The Motorola has a slightly smaller 4500 mAh battery, but it’s got this insane 125W fast charging that juices it up in like 18 minutes, which is just crazy. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Other Features

Both phones have in-display fingerprint sensors, NFC, and the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The Realme has stereo speakers and Hi-Res audio support, while the Motorola has Snapdragon Sound for a better audio experience.

Conclusion

So, which one should you get? Well, it really depends on what you’re looking for. If you want a sleek design, a great display, a versatile camera system with a periscope lens, and good all-around performance, the Realme 13 Pro Plus is a solid choice. But if you’re a power user who needs top-notch performance, a super smooth display, crazy fast charging, and doesn’t mind a slightly bulkier phone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro might be more your speed.