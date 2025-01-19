Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best deals on TWS

Upgrade your audio with the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Grab top-brand TWS earbuds like Sony, Samsung, and OnePlus at incredible prices. SBI Credit Card users get extra discounts. Shop now!

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 presents an incredible opportunity to upgrade your audio setup with top-quality TWS earbuds at significantly discounted prices. Whether you’re an audiophile seeking pristine sound or a budget-conscious buyer looking for value, this sale caters to all. Explore a diverse range of options from leading brands like Sony, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. SBI Credit Card users and those opting for EMI transactions can enjoy an additional 10 percent instant discount, making this sale even more enticing. Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your audio experience without breaking the bank.

Top Deals on TWS Earbuds During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Sony WF-1000XM5

Amazon customer rating : 3.8/5 (3,657 reviews)

: 3.8/5 (3,657 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 24,900

: Rs 24,900 Deal price: Rs 14,498 (with bank and coupon discounts)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds deliver industry-leading noise cancellation powered by advanced technology, offering exceptional sound clarity through the new Dynamic Driver X. They support Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Extreme for richer audio experiences. With up to 36 hours of total battery life, they also support quick charging.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

High-quality earbuds with excellent noise cancellation.

Value for money.

Cons:

Some users are not satisfied with the call quality.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Amazon customer rating : 3.9/5 (222 reviews)

: 3.9/5 (222 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 19,999

: Rs 19,999 Deal price: Rs 12,499 (with bank and coupon discounts)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offers innovative features with an elegant design. Delivering studio-quality sound, they support 24-bit/96kHz audio. The intelligent ANC system adapts to your surroundings in real time. With up to 37 hours of battery life and an IP57 rating, these earbuds are built for all-day use and durability.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

Good sound quality

Effective noise cancellation

Comfortable to wear for long hours

Cons:

Not value for money

OnePlus Buds 3

Amazon customer rating : 4.3/5 (5,732 reviews)

: 4.3/5 (5,732 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 5,499

: Rs 5,499 Deal price: Rs 4,499

The OnePlus Buds 3 offer exceptional sound quality with dual dynamic drivers and LHDC 5.0 codec for a high-resolution audio experience. Its innovative sliding volume control lets you adjust audio effortlessly. Featuring up to 49dB adaptive noise cancellation, these earbuds effectively minimise external noise. With dual device connectivity, you can easily switch between devices. The earbuds provide up to 44 hours total battery life with ANC off.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

Good sound quality, functionality

Value for money

Powerful noise cancellation

Decent quality for the price

Long battery life

Cons:

Some users mention comfort issues

realme Buds Air 6

Amazon customer rating : 4.0/5 (1,244 reviews)

: 4.0/5 (1,244 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 3,299

: Rs 3,299 Deal price: Rs 2,799

The realme Buds Air 6 deliver an impressive audio experience with a 12.4mm deep bass driver and LHDC 5.0 support. Offering up to 50dB active noise cancellation, they effectively block distractions. Boasting a 40-hour battery life and fast charging capabilities. The Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity ensures a stable connection, while the IP55 rating protects against dust and water.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

Good sound quality

Strong build quality

Long battery life

Earbuds produce clear vocals with good mids and highs

Value for money

Cons:

Users mention issues with pairing and a lack of dual-device connectivity

Some mention comfort issues

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

Amazon customer rating : 4.1/5 (2,072 reviews)

: 4.1/5 (2,072 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 3,299

: Rs 3,299 Deal price: Rs 2,799

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offer an enhanced audio experience with 12.4mm titanised diaphragm drivers. These earbuds feature up to 49dB active noise-cancellation. Each earbud is equipped with three built-in microphones for crystal-clear calls. Dual connection support allows simultaneous pairing with two devices. With a 10-minute quick charge, the earbuds provide up to 11 hours of playback, and total battery life extends to 44 hours with ANC off.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

Good sound quality

Robust build

Value for money

Effective ANC

Cons:

However, opinions differ on functionality and battery life.

boAt Airdopes 800

Amazon customer rating : 3.9/5 (2,470 reviews)

: 3.9/5 (2,470 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 2,299

: Rs 2,299 Deal price: Rs 1,799

The boAt Airdopes 800 HiDef offer a premium audio experience with LDAC codec. Equipped with 4 AI-driven ENx mics, these earbuds ensure crystal-clear calls. The earbuds provide 40 hours of playtime. Features like in-ear detection and dual pairing with Bluetooth v5.3 add to the convenience.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

Clear sound with deep bass

Good build quality

Value for money

Decent noise cancellation

Ergonomic fit

Long battery life

Cons:

None

boAt Airdopes 311 Pro

Amazon customer rating : 3.7/5 (16,165 reviews)

: 3.7/5 (16,165 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 1,199

: Rs 1,199 Deal price: Rs 899

The boAt Airdopes 311 Pro combines long-lasting performance with convenience. With up to 50 hours of playback, these earbuds are perfect for uninterrupted entertainment. Featuring ENx-powered dual mics, they ensure clear calls. The 10mm drivers deliver the signature boAt sound. Enjoy quick power-ups with ASAP charging. The BEAST mode with 50ms low latency ensures smooth gaming.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

Decent noise cancellation.

Budget-friendly

Long battery life

Cons:

Comfort issues

Connectivity issues

Quality issues for some

Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE

Amazon customer rating : 3.9/5 (1,200 reviews)

: 3.9/5 (1,200 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 4,499

: Rs 4,499 Deal price: Rs 4,199

The Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE deliver an immersive audio experience with deep bass. Equipped with active noise cancellation, they create a serene listening space. The intuitive controls make managing music and calls effortless. With a compact battery offering up to 30 hours of playtime.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

Sturdy design

Good build quality and fit

Value for money

Cons:

Quality issues for some

Unimpressive battery life

Connection quality issues for some

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Amazon customer rating : 4.4/5 (8,936 reviews)

: 4.4/5 (8,936 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 8,999

: Rs 8,999 Deal price: Rs 6,999 (with bank discounts)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro combine cutting-edge AI features with exceptional audio quality. Offering live translation and interpretation. With 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, they deliver studio-grade sound when paired with compatible Galaxy devices. Intelligent ANC effectively reduces external noise. The 360 Audio feature enhances immersion with Dolby Atmos. These earbuds offer up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC and up to 18 hours using the charging case.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

Clear sound

Good build quality of the headphones.

Earbuds feel premium

Comfortable to wear

Cons:

Some say the earbuds are not value for money

Average battery life

Disconnection issues

Sennheiser Accentum

Amazon customer rating : 3.9/5 (135 reviews)

: 3.9/5 (135 reviews) Usual sale price : Rs 12,990

: Rs 12,990 Deal price: Rs 8,489 (with bank discounts)

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless Earbuds offer superior comfort and sound quality. Powered by TrueResponse technology, they deliver exceptional audio. The hybrid ANC technology effectively cancels out noise. With up to 28 hours of battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted listening. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures seamless connectivity, and touch controls offer convenient management.

Customer feedback:

Pros:

Good sound quality

Clear voice quality during calls

Good noise cancellation

Reliable functionality

Easy controls and customisation options

Cons:

Not value for money

Some users mention fitting issues

Source.