Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best deals on TWS

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 presents an incredible opportunity to upgrade your audio setup with top-quality TWS earbuds at significantly discounted prices. Whether you’re an audiophile seeking pristine sound or a budget-conscious buyer looking for value, this sale caters to all. Explore a diverse range of options from leading brands like Sony, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. SBI Credit Card users and those opting for EMI transactions can enjoy an additional 10 percent instant discount, making this sale even more enticing. Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your audio experience without breaking the bank.
Top Deals on TWS Earbuds During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Sony WF-1000XM5
- Amazon customer rating: 3.8/5 (3,657 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 24,900
- Deal price: Rs 14,498 (with bank and coupon discounts)
The Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds deliver industry-leading noise cancellation powered by advanced technology, offering exceptional sound clarity through the new Dynamic Driver X. They support Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Extreme for richer audio experiences. With up to 36 hours of total battery life, they also support quick charging.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- High-quality earbuds with excellent noise cancellation.
- Value for money.
Cons:
- Some users are not satisfied with the call quality.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
- Amazon customer rating: 3.9/5 (222 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 19,999
- Deal price: Rs 12,499 (with bank and coupon discounts)
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offers innovative features with an elegant design. Delivering studio-quality sound, they support 24-bit/96kHz audio. The intelligent ANC system adapts to your surroundings in real time. With up to 37 hours of battery life and an IP57 rating, these earbuds are built for all-day use and durability.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- Good sound quality
- Effective noise cancellation
- Comfortable to wear for long hours
Cons:
- Not value for money
OnePlus Buds 3
- Amazon customer rating: 4.3/5 (5,732 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 5,499
- Deal price: Rs 4,499
The OnePlus Buds 3 offer exceptional sound quality with dual dynamic drivers and LHDC 5.0 codec for a high-resolution audio experience. Its innovative sliding volume control lets you adjust audio effortlessly. Featuring up to 49dB adaptive noise cancellation, these earbuds effectively minimise external noise. With dual device connectivity, you can easily switch between devices. The earbuds provide up to 44 hours total battery life with ANC off.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- Good sound quality, functionality
- Value for money
- Powerful noise cancellation
- Decent quality for the price
- Long battery life
Cons:
- Some users mention comfort issues
realme Buds Air 6
- Amazon customer rating: 4.0/5 (1,244 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 3,299
- Deal price: Rs 2,799
The realme Buds Air 6 deliver an impressive audio experience with a 12.4mm deep bass driver and LHDC 5.0 support. Offering up to 50dB active noise cancellation, they effectively block distractions. Boasting a 40-hour battery life and fast charging capabilities. The Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity ensures a stable connection, while the IP55 rating protects against dust and water.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- Good sound quality
- Strong build quality
- Long battery life
- Earbuds produce clear vocals with good mids and highs
- Value for money
Cons:
- Users mention issues with pairing and a lack of dual-device connectivity
- Some mention comfort issues
OnePlus Nord Buds 3
- Amazon customer rating: 4.1/5 (2,072 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 3,299
- Deal price: Rs 2,799
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offer an enhanced audio experience with 12.4mm titanised diaphragm drivers. These earbuds feature up to 49dB active noise-cancellation. Each earbud is equipped with three built-in microphones for crystal-clear calls. Dual connection support allows simultaneous pairing with two devices. With a 10-minute quick charge, the earbuds provide up to 11 hours of playback, and total battery life extends to 44 hours with ANC off.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- Good sound quality
- Robust build
- Value for money
- Effective ANC
Cons:
- However, opinions differ on functionality and battery life.
boAt Airdopes 800
- Amazon customer rating: 3.9/5 (2,470 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 2,299
- Deal price: Rs 1,799
The boAt Airdopes 800 HiDef offer a premium audio experience with LDAC codec. Equipped with 4 AI-driven ENx mics, these earbuds ensure crystal-clear calls. The earbuds provide 40 hours of playtime. Features like in-ear detection and dual pairing with Bluetooth v5.3 add to the convenience.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- Clear sound with deep bass
- Good build quality
- Value for money
- Decent noise cancellation
- Ergonomic fit
- Long battery life
Cons:
- None
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro
- Amazon customer rating: 3.7/5 (16,165 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 1,199
- Deal price: Rs 899
The boAt Airdopes 311 Pro combines long-lasting performance with convenience. With up to 50 hours of playback, these earbuds are perfect for uninterrupted entertainment. Featuring ENx-powered dual mics, they ensure clear calls. The 10mm drivers deliver the signature boAt sound. Enjoy quick power-ups with ASAP charging. The BEAST mode with 50ms low latency ensures smooth gaming.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- Decent noise cancellation.
- Budget-friendly
- Long battery life
Cons:
- Comfort issues
- Connectivity issues
- Quality issues for some
Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE
- Amazon customer rating: 3.9/5 (1,200 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 4,499
- Deal price: Rs 4,199
The Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE deliver an immersive audio experience with deep bass. Equipped with active noise cancellation, they create a serene listening space. The intuitive controls make managing music and calls effortless. With a compact battery offering up to 30 hours of playtime.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- Sturdy design
- Good build quality and fit
- Value for money
Cons:
- Quality issues for some
- Unimpressive battery life
- Connection quality issues for some
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
- Amazon customer rating: 4.4/5 (8,936 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 8,999
- Deal price: Rs 6,999 (with bank discounts)
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro combine cutting-edge AI features with exceptional audio quality. Offering live translation and interpretation. With 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, they deliver studio-grade sound when paired with compatible Galaxy devices. Intelligent ANC effectively reduces external noise. The 360 Audio feature enhances immersion with Dolby Atmos. These earbuds offer up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC and up to 18 hours using the charging case.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- Clear sound
- Good build quality of the headphones.
- Earbuds feel premium
- Comfortable to wear
Cons:
- Some say the earbuds are not value for money
- Average battery life
- Disconnection issues
Sennheiser Accentum
- Amazon customer rating: 3.9/5 (135 reviews)
- Usual sale price: Rs 12,990
- Deal price: Rs 8,489 (with bank discounts)
The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless Earbuds offer superior comfort and sound quality. Powered by TrueResponse technology, they deliver exceptional audio. The hybrid ANC technology effectively cancels out noise. With up to 28 hours of battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted listening. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures seamless connectivity, and touch controls offer convenient management.
Customer feedback:
Pros:
- Good sound quality
- Clear voice quality during calls
- Good noise cancellation
- Reliable functionality
- Easy controls and customisation options
Cons:
- Not value for money
- Some users mention fitting issues