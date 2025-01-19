Flipkart’s Monumental Sale: Apple Products at Unbeatable Prices

Grab the latest Apple products at unbeatable prices during Flipkart's Republic Day sale! Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for Rs 76,400, the Apple Watch Series 10 for Rs 38,500, and the Apple AirPods 2nd generation for Rs 6,000. Don't miss out on these amazing deals!

Flipkart’s Republic Day sale is offering significant discounts on Apple products. You can get the latest Apple devices, such as the Watch Series 10, the MacBook Air M2, and the 2nd generation AirPods, at their lowest prices ever. This is a great opportunity to purchase premium Apple devices or upgrade your older ones at a discounted price.

Apple MacBook Air M2

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2, which was launched at Rs 1,19,900 in 2022, is now available for Rs 76,400 in the Flipkart sale. This is a significant discount from the original price of Rs 99,990. HDFC credit card customers can avail of an additional Rs 1,500 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 76,400.

Apple Watch Series 10

The 42mm Aluminum GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 10, which was launched at Rs 46,900 last year, is now available for Rs 38,500. Flipkart is selling this variant of the Watch Series 10 at Rs 39,999. HDFC credit card customers can avail of an extra Rs 1,500 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 38,999.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

The Apple AirPods 2nd generation, which is priced at Rs 12,900, can be bought at half price of Rs 6,000 in the Flipkart sale. It’s priced at Rs 7,499 and HDFC credit card customers can avail of an extra Rs 1,500 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 5,999. These older AirPods come powered by Apple’s H1 headphone chip but don’t support USB-C charging. They support hands-free access to Siri using just voice and promise up to 3 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Flipkart’s Republic Day sale is a great opportunity to purchase Apple products at discounted prices. If you’re in the market for a new Apple device, now is the time to buy.

