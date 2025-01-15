Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Exclusive 8 PM Deals on Kitchen Appliances

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings exciting opportunities to upgrade your kitchen with advanced microwave ovens and chimneys, featuring top-notch discounts. Experience the joy of cooking with state-of-the-art appliances that blend style, functionality, and affordability.

Unparalleled Savings on Kitchen Upgrades

During this sale, Amazon introduces an array of sophisticated microwave ovens and chimneys that cater to every culinary requirement. From compact microwaves perfect for small spaces to robust chimneys that ventilate your kitchen effectively, the choices are designed to enhance your cooking experience while adding a modern touch to your kitchen decor.

Maximize Your Budget with Additional Offers

Shoppers can benefit from additional savings with a 10% instant discount up to ₹14,000 on SBI credit cards and a 5% cashback using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Flexible EMI options are also available, making these deals even more accessible.

Exclusive Deals on Microwave Ovens

Microwave ovens under ₹10,000 : Avail up to 45% off on a range of models.

: Avail up to 45% off on a range of models. Microwave ovens under ₹15,000 : Enjoy discounts of up to 34% on both basic and feature-rich models.

: Enjoy discounts of up to 34% on both basic and feature-rich models. Microwave ovens under ₹20,000: Secure up to 28% off on advanced models equipped with the latest technology.

Chimney Deals

Chimneys under ₹10,000 : Discover discounts of up to 72% on stylish and efficient models.

: Discover discounts of up to 72% on stylish and efficient models. Chimneys under ₹15,000 : Get up to 70% off on a selection of premium chimneys designed for optimal ventilation.

: Get up to 70% off on a selection of premium chimneys designed for optimal ventilation. Chimneys under ₹20,000: Save up to 60% on high-quality chimneys, ensuring a fresh, smoke-free kitchen.

This sale not only promises great savings but also guarantees an upgrade to your kitchen with some of the best appliances available at remarkable prices.

Source.