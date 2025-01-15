Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone Showdown

In the world of mid-range smartphones, the Poco X7 Pro and OnePlus Nord 4 stand out as two of the most promising contenders. Both devices cater to tech enthusiasts by combining cutting-edge specifications with a design focus, catering to those who value performance, display quality, and long-lasting battery life. However, while they share similarities in features, there are noticeable differences that may influence your decision based on personal preferences. Let’s dive into the detailed comparison to see how these two devices measure up.

Design and Build Quality: Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4

When it comes to design, the Poco X7 Pro features dimensions of 160.8 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm, offering a compact yet robust structure. The OnePlus Nord 4, on the other hand, measures slightly larger at 162.6 x 75 x 8 mm, making it slightly taller but thinner.

Weight also plays a crucial role in the feel of the smartphone. The Poco X7 Pro comes in two weight variants, 195 g or 198 g, depending on the material choice. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 4 is marginally heavier, weighing 199.5 g, which adds a solid feel to its build.

In terms of material, the Poco X7 Pro incorporates a glass front (Gorilla Glass 7i), paired with either a plastic back or a unique silicone polymer back (eco leather), offering durability and a stylish touch. On the contrary, the OnePlus Nord 4 opts for a glass front, aluminum back, and aluminum frame, ensuring a more premium aesthetic.

Water and dust resistance also vary between the two. The Poco X7 Pro is rated IP68 dust/water resistant globally, capable of withstanding up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes. The Indian version pushes durability further with IP69 certification, resisting 2m of water for 24 hours. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 4 offers a more standard IP65 rating, making it waterproof and dustproof but less rugged in extreme conditions.

Display: Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4

Both smartphones excel in providing immersive viewing experiences, though they cater to slightly different needs.

Poco X7 Pro:

Features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, capable of displaying 68 billion colors. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, making it exceptionally vibrant and ideal for outdoor use. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, ensuring durability against scratches.

OnePlus Nord 4:

Boasts a slightly larger 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1 billion colors and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Although its peak brightness of 2150 nits is lower than its competitor, it features Ultra HDR image support, which enhances color accuracy and contrast for a cinematic experience.

In terms of resolution, the Poco X7 Pro offers 1220 x 2712 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 446 ppi, while the OnePlus Nord 4 edges ahead slightly with 1240 x 2772 pixels and 450 ppi density, delivering sharper visuals.

Performance: Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4

Performance is a key factor, and here the two devices differ significantly in their approach:

Poco X7 Pro:

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra (4nm) chipset, it features an octa-core CPU (1×3.25 GHz Cortex-A725, 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A725, and 4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A520) paired with the Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, offering a seamless experience for multitasking and gaming.

OnePlus Nord 4:

Runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4nm) chipset, which includes an octa-core CPU (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X4, 4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A720, and 3×1.9 GHz Cortex-A520) along with the Adreno 732 GPU. This configuration promises reliable performance with an emphasis on power efficiency.

On the software front, the Poco X7 Pro ships with Android 15 layered with HyperOS 2, Xiaomi’s latest user interface that focuses on smoothness and customization. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 4 comes with Android 14, featuring OxygenOS 14.1, which is renowned for its clean UI and promises four major Android upgrades for extended longevity.

Storage: Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4

Both devices cater to different user needs with a variety of storage configurations:

Poco X7 Pro:

Available in 256GB with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 512GB with 12GB RAM, utilizing the latest UFS 4.0 storage standard for lightning-fast data access.

OnePlus Nord 4:

Offers more flexibility with configurations starting at 128GB (8GB RAM)and going up to 512GB (16GB RAM). While the 128GB variant uses UFS 3.1, the higher storage options feature UFS 4.0 for better performance.

Camera: Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4

Photography enthusiasts will find capable camera setups on both devices:

Poco X7 Pro:

The dual-camera system includes a 50 MP wide camera with f/1.5 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, ensuring detailed shots even in low light. An 8 MP ultrawide camera enhances versatility with a 15mm field of view.

OnePlus Nord 4:

Similarly equipped with a 50 MP wide camera (f/1.8) with PDAF and OIS, it also includes an 8 MP ultrawide camera with a wider 112° field of view.

Both phones support high-quality video recording, but the Poco X7 Pro offers more versatility with 4K at 24/30/60fps, while the OnePlus Nord 4 supports 4K at 30/60fps.

Battery and Charging: Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4

Battery life is a critical factor, and the Poco X7 Pro takes the lead with a massive 6000 mAh battery. The Indian version even features an impressive 6550 mAh capacity, providing extended usage. It supports 90W wired charging, achieving a full charge in 42 minutes, and even offers reverse wired charging.

The OnePlus Nord 4, while slightly behind in capacity with its 5500 mAh battery, compensates with 100W wired charging, reaching 100% in just 28 minutes.

Additional Features: Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4

Both devices come equipped with stereo speakers and USB Type-C 2.0 ports. However, the Poco X7 Pro adds an edge with Hi-Res and Hi-Res Wireless Audio support, enhancing audio quality. Both devices include NFC and infrared ports, making them versatile for connectivity needs.

Pricing: Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4

Poco X7 Pro: Starts at ₹27,999 – Best Buy Link!

OnePlus Nord 4: Starts at ₹28,999 – Best Buy Link!

Conclusion: Which One to Choose?

The Poco X7 Pro and OnePlus Nord 4 are both excellent choices in the mid-range segment, catering to different user needs. The Poco X7 Pro excels in battery capacity, display brightness, and rugged build quality with its superior IP69 rating (for Indian markets). On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 stands out with faster charging, premium aluminum construction, and a clean user interface with longer software support.

Ultimately, the choice between these two smartphones depends on your priorities. If you value battery life and display brightness, the Poco X7 Pro is the way to go. However, if a premium build and faster charging are more appealing, the OnePlus Nord 4 is an excellent alternative.