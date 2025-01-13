Motorola Smartphones at Unbelievable Discounts During Flipkart’s Monumental Sale

Massive discounts on Motorola smartphones during Flipkart's Monumental Sale from 13th to 19th January. Grab edge50 Pro, g85 5G & more at unbelievable prices!

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology, has announced jaw-dropping discounts on its bestselling smartphones during Flipkart’s Monumental Sale, running from 13th January 2025 to 19th January 2025. This exclusive event offers customers the opportunity to purchase top Motorola models, including the motorola edge50 Fusion, motorola edge50 Pro, moto g85 5G, and moto g45 5G, at their lowest prices yet.

Incredible Offers on Motorola Edge Series

Motorola Edge50 Fusion

The motorola edge50 Fusion, boasting segment-best features, is available at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 for the 8+128 GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 12+256 GB variant. Equipped with the Sony LYTIA LYT-700C camera, it delivers exceptional photography through its 50MP camera, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and 4K video recording. The device also features a 144Hz 10-bit pOLED curved display, 1600 nits peak brightness, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protection. With its IP68 rating and Smart Water Touch, it offers durability alongside a premium design, making it the best option under INR 20K.

Motorola Edge50 Pro

The motorola edge50 Pro comes packed with innovative features like the world’s first AI-powered pro-grade camera and a Pantone™ validated display. This 12+256GB smartphone supports 125W TurboPower charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. Priced at just Rs. 27,999, it includes Style Sync technology and a 50MP front camera, redefining the premium smartphone segment.

Discounts on Motorola G-Series Devices

Moto G85 5G

The moto g85 5G combines performance and style with its 3D curved endless edge display, 10-bit pOLED technology, and shake-free 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 camera. Available at Rs. 15,999 for the 8+128 GB variant and Rs. 17,999 for the 12+256 GB variant, it also features Smart Connect for seamless inter-device sharing.

Moto G45 5G

Priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4+128GB variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 8+128GB variant, the moto g45 5G offers exceptional value with its Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 120Hz display, and Pantone-curated colors.

Additional Offers on Other Models

Other Motorola smartphones, including the motorola edge50 Neo, motorola edge50 Ultra, and moto g64 5G, are also part of the sale with prices slashed across variants. Notably, the motorola edge50 Ultra (12+512GB), featuring the 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Processor, is available for Rs. 44,999.

Summary of Offers

Here is a detailed list of the Flipkart’s Monumental Sale offers:

