Amazon Is Still Offering Black Friday Pricing on the Apple Watch Series 10

Grab the Apple Watch Series 10 at its all-time low price on Amazon! This Black Friday deal is still live, offering a ₹5,200 discount on the best smartwatch of 2024. Shop now before it's gone!

While the Black Friday rush may be over, Amazon is still offering a fantastic deal on the Apple Watch Series 10. This smartwatch, lauded as the best of 2024, is currently available for ₹24,500, a ₹5,200 discount from its original price. This brings it incredibly close to the all-time low price seen during Black Friday. To snag this deal, make sure to claim the on-page coupon before checking out.

A Top-Tier Smartwatch

CNET’s wearable tech expert, Lexy Savvides, gave the Apple Watch Series 10 high praise, highlighting its sleek and lightweight design, excellent voice call performance, and vibrant, easy-to-read screen.

Advanced Features

Beyond its stylish exterior, the Apple Watch Series 10 boasts impressive functionality. The Vitals app provides comprehensive health metrics, while a new sleep monitoring feature can even detect potential sleep apnea. The watch also offers improved durability, 50-meter water resistance, and all the standard Apple Watch features like Apple Pay, Siri, and quick notifications.

Don’t Miss Out

With limited stock and high demand, this deal might not last long. If you’re looking for a premium smartwatch, now’s the time to grab the Apple Watch Series 10 at this exceptional price.

Other Apple Watch Deals

If the Series 10 isn’t quite what you’re looking for, Amazon also has deals on other Apple Watch models, including the Ultra 2, second-gen SE, and Series 9.

Why This Deal is Significant

Apple rarely offers direct discounts, so finding their latest devices, like the Apple Watch Series 10, at such a low price is a rare opportunity. This deal is even more noteworthy given that most retailers have already ended their Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.