New OPPO Smartwatch Listing on MIIT Suggests Rebranded OnePlus Watch 3

A new OPPO smartwatch with LTE and eSIM support has appeared on MIIT certification, hinting at a rebranded OnePlus Watch 3 for the Chinese market.

A new OPPO smartwatch has been listed on the Chinese MIIT certification website, hinting at an imminent release. The listing reveals the model number OWW251 and suggests that the smartwatch could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Watch 3, which recently received FCC certification.

Possible Rebranding and Shared Technology

The model number of the OPPO smartwatch (OWW251) is strikingly similar to that of the alleged OnePlus Watch 3 (OPWWE251), indicating a potential rebranding strategy for the Chinese market. This aligns with previous instances where OPPO and OnePlus have shared technologies and designs, such as with the OPPO Watch X and OnePlus Watch 2.

Key Features and Specifications

The MIIT listing confirms that the OPPO smartwatch will support LTE connectivity, including TD-LTE, LTE FDD, and WCDA standards. It will also feature eSIM support with an independent eUICC chip and run on the Android operating system.

While the MIIT listing doesn’t reveal detailed specifications, it’s speculated that the OPPO smartwatch will share similarities with the OnePlus Watch 3. Based on FCC filings, the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to come with a 631mAh rated battery, measure 46.6 x 47.6 x 11.75mm, and offer connectivity options like 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (BR+EDR+BLE), GNSS, and NFC. Rumors also suggest that it might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2 chipset.

Launch Timeline and Expectations

The OnePlus Watch 3 is anticipated to launch globally, potentially alongside the OnePlus 13 in January 2025. Given the shared technologies between OPPO and OnePlus, it’s plausible that the OPPO smartwatch could debut around the same time.

The emergence of the OPPO OWW251 on the MIIT certification platform strongly suggests that OPPO is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch, likely a rebranded version of the OnePlus Watch 3, in the Chinese market. While specifications remain unconfirmed, it’s anticipated to inherit key features from the OnePlus Watch 3, including LTE connectivity, eSIM support, and potentially the Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2 chipset. With the OnePlus Watch 3 expected to launch globally in January 2025, it’s plausible that the OPPO OWW251 will debut around the same timeframe. This demonstrates the synergy between OPPO and OnePlus in leveraging shared technologies to deliver compelling products across different markets.