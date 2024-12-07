xAI Grok AI chatbot now available for free X users: Here’s what you need to know

X offers free access to its AI chatbot, Grok, with some limitations. Learn about its features, image analysis, and future plans.

In a surprising move, X (formerly Twitter) has announced that Grok, its AI-powered chatbot, will be available to all free users. This decision comes just a month after reports surfaced about X testing a free version of Grok in select regions. Initially launched as a “humorous AI assistant” exclusively for Premium subscribers, Grok now enters the arena alongside other popular AI chatbots like Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, OpenAI ChatGPT, and Anthropic’s Claude.

Grok’s Features and Limitations

Unlike most free AI chatbots, Grok has usage limits. Free users can send up to 10 messages every two hours and analyze only three images per day. Interestingly, the free version will be powered by the Grok-2 beta large language model instead of the Grok-2 mini.

Integration with X

Grok is deeply integrated with the X platform. Users can utilize Grok to search for information and analyze posts and accounts. While image analysis is possible, Grok currently cannot process documents like PDFs and Word files. However, Elon Musk has indicated that these features will be added soon.

xAI’s Ambitious Plans

According to The Wall Street Journal, xAI, the company behind Grok, recently secured approximately $6 billion in funding and plans to launch a dedicated Grok app. Additionally, xAI has opened its API to developers, enabling them to build applications using Grok’s capabilities.

X’s decision to offer Grok for free represents a significant step in making AI chatbots more accessible. While limitations exist for free users, the move allows a wider audience to experience and experiment with this powerful tool. Grok’s deep integration with X and its potential future capabilities, including document analysis and a dedicated app, position it as a strong contender in the evolving landscape of AI chatbots. The accessibility of Grok, combined with its unique features and humorous personality, could potentially reshape how users interact with information and each other on the X platform.