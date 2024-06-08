Amazon TV Deals: Save Big on Top 6 OLED TVs

Discover the top deals on OLED TVs at Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2024, featuring up to 65% off on premium brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung. Explore our top picks for the best visuals and smart features at unbeatable prices.

Amazon’s ongoing Great Summer Sale 2024 offers a significant opportunity for entertainment enthusiasts to upgrade their home setups with discounts reaching up to 65% on high-quality OLED TVs. This guide breaks down the features and deals on the top six models currently leading the market in technology and value.

LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

LG’s 55-inch model stands out with its AI Picture Pro and 4K Upscaling, delivering crisp visuals paired with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for an enveloping sound experience. This TV also features smart functionality through AI ThinQ and built-in Alexa, optimizing both ease of use and quality​​.

Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia offers a 65-inch 4K display enhanced by its X1 4K Processor, with features like 4K HDR and Live Colour technologies. The integration of Google TV, along with Apple Airplay and Alexa compatibility, makes it a versatile choice for diverse households​​.

Samsung 55 inches The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Samsung’s The Frame series blends artistic design with technology, featuring a QLED panel that delivers exceptional picture quality. This model is also equipped with Quantum HDR, AI Upscale, and unique calibration features to ensure a superior viewing experience​.

Xiaomi 65 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

This Xiaomi model offers an attractive price-performance ratio with its 4K Dolby Vision and extensive sound capabilities, including 30W output and DTS-X. The TV supports Google TV and a plethora of applications, making it a comprehensive choice for smart homes​​.

LG 48 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

A more compact option from LG, this 48-inch model doesn’t skimp on features, boasting AI 4K processing and Dolby Vision IQ. It’s particularly suited for gaming thanks to its Game Dashboard and Filmmaker Mode, providing a versatile viewing experience​​.

Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

For those seeking a smaller model, the 43-inch Sony Bravia combines a sharp 4K display with Google TV’s vast app ecosystem. It’s perfect for rooms where space is at a premium but quality cannot be compromised​.

Shopping Tips

When selecting a TV, consider the size of your room and the typical viewing distance to choose the right screen size. Also, look for TVs with high refresh rates if you enjoy gaming or watch a lot of fast-action sport.