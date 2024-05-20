Leak Signals Imminent Launch of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 to Rival iPad

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series is set to launch soon, featuring powerful hardware, sleek design, and competitive pricing to challenge the iPad.

Samsung is gearing up to challenge Apple’s iPad with its upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series. Recent leaks and rumors have provided a glimpse into what we can expect from Samsung’s next flagship tablets, likely to debut in late July or early August 2024. Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 lineup.

Expected Models and Pricing

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is anticipated to include three main models: the Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy Tab S10+, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Based on historical pricing and recent leaks, the expected prices are:

Galaxy Tab S10 : Starting at $799 for the 128GB/8GB variant

: Starting at $799 for the 128GB/8GB variant Galaxy Tab S10+ : Starting at $999 for the 256GB/12GB variant

: Starting at $999 for the 256GB/12GB variant Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Starting at $1199 for the 256GB/12GB variant​.

Design and Build

Samsung is likely to retain its sleek aluminum design for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, ensuring durability with IP68 dust and water resistance. While significant design changes are not expected, slimmer bezels and potentially new color options might be introduced to freshen up the look. This design approach has consistently positioned Samsung as a premium alternative to Apple’s iPads.

Display and Performance

The displays of the Galaxy Tab S10 series will continue to use Dynamic AMOLED technology, known for vivid colors and superb contrast. The expected screen sizes are:

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra : 14.6 inches

: 14.6 inches Galaxy Tab S10+ : 12.4 inches

: 12.4 inches Galaxy Tab S10: 11 inches

All models are likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience​​.

Hardware and Storage

Performance-wise, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, while the Tab S10 and S10+ might come with the Exynos 2400 in certain regions, including Europe and Asia. This dual-processor approach aims to balance cost and performance effectively​​.

Storage configurations are expected to mirror those of the Galaxy Tab S9 series, with the base model starting at 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, scaling up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM for the Ultra model​.

Camera and Battery

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is rumored to include a dual rear camera setup with 13MP wide and 8MP ultra-wide lenses, along with dual 12MP front cameras for high-quality video calls and selfies. The S10+ will likely feature similar rear cameras but only a single 12MP front camera. The base S10 model is expected to have a single 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera.

Battery capacities are projected to be as follows:

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra : Approximately 11,200mAh

: Approximately 11,200mAh Galaxy Tab S10+ : Approximately 10,090mAh

: Approximately 10,090mAh Galaxy Tab S10: Approximately 8,400mAh

These tablets will support fast charging, potentially up to 45W, similar to their predecessors​​.

Software and Features

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to ship with One UI 6.1.1, based on Android 14. Samsung is also likely to promise extended software support, potentially up to seven years, ensuring the tablets remain up-to-date with the latest features and security updates. Exclusive Samsung apps and features, particularly for productivity and creativity, will continue to be a strong selling point.

As Samsung prepares to unveil the Galaxy Tab S10 series, it aims to offer robust competition to Apple’s iPad lineup. With improved displays, powerful hardware, and a refined design, the Galaxy Tab S10 models are poised to attract both new users and existing Samsung fans.