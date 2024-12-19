An Android Phone Maker Just Topped Apple in Wearables (and it’s not Samsung)

HUAWEI surpasses Apple in wearable shipments, driven by diverse product offerings and regional focus. The global wearables market sees a slight dip, with smartwatch segment declining.

The global wearables market has seen a slight dip in 2024, with total shipments of wrist-worn devices reaching 139.0 million units in the first three quarters, down 1% from the previous year. Despite this slowdown, HUAWEI has emerged as the new leader, surpassing Apple in total shipments. This achievement is largely attributed to HUAWEI’s diverse product lineup, including the new Watch GT 5 series and Watch D2, and its strategic focus on various regions, from Asia-Pacific to the Middle East and Africa.

HUAWEI’s Rise to the Top

HUAWEI’s success is particularly noteworthy given the overall decline in the smartwatch segment. Global smartwatch shipments totaled 112.2 million units in the first three quarters of 2024, marking a 3.8% decrease from the previous year. However, HUAWEI’s strategic product offerings and regional focus have enabled it to achieve a 44.3% year-over-year growth, securing the top spot with 23.6 million units shipped.

Apple’s Smartwatch Dominance

Despite losing the overall lead, Apple remains the dominant player in the smartwatch market. The launch of the Apple Watch Series 10 helped the company regain the top spot in smartwatch shipments during the third quarter. However, Apple’s absence in the fitness band market has limited its overall growth, especially with the increasing popularity of lower-cost competitors.

Value-Driven Growth

Samsung, Xiaomi, and BBK have adopted a value-driven approach, offering a wide range of wearables across different price points. This strategy has allowed them to cater to a broader consumer base and achieve significant growth. Samsung, in particular, has seen a 24.3% increase in shipments, securing a comfortable fourth-place finish.

Market Consolidation and Regional Trends

The wearables market is showing signs of consolidation, with smaller players losing ground to established brands. The “Others” category, comprising companies outside the top five, experienced a significant decline of 20.3%. Additionally, regional trends are playing a crucial role in market dynamics. China, for instance, has emerged as a key growth driver, with a 20.1% year-over-year increase in shipments.