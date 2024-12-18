Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: Six Reasons Why It’s a Compelling Flip Phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 offers a premium design, AI-powered features, impressive cameras, top-tier performance, a stunning display, and long-lasting battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, with a starting price of Rs 1,09,999, is a refined upgrade from its predecessor. It offers notable improvements in performance, camera quality, and battery life. The less pronounced screen crease and cleaner design enhance its appeal. New advanced AI features improve the overall user experience. Based on our detailed review, we’ll explore six reasons why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is a compelling flip phone.

Premium Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 retains a similar design to its predecessor but features refinements like colour-matched camera rings, flatter matte edges, and a more elegant overall look. Available in several colours, including grey, yellow, and lavender, the device weighs 187 grams and feels comfortable for extended use. Notably, the main display is now more impact-resistant and features a new scratch-resistant coating. Additionally, the device offers IP48 water and dust resistance, an edge over the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra’s IPX8 rating.

Fun and Productive AI Tools

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 incorporates several Galaxy AI features to enhance creativity and usability.

Sketch to Image: It allows users to transform sketches into realistic images directly from the Gallery app.

Portrait Studio: It converts selfies into stylized images with options like Sketch and Watercolour.

Suggested Replies: It offers formal response suggestions based on recent messages.

Interpreter: It facilitates real-time translation by displaying text on both the cover and main screens for smoother conversations.

Additional tools include Notes Assist and Browser Assist, among many more:

Photo Assist, similar to Google’s Magic Eraser, for photo editing

Instant Slo-mo to create slow-motion videos

Live Effect for adding depth to images

Text-to-Image for wallpaper creation

Remarkable Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 features upgraded camera hardware, including a 50MP OIS primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Despite foldables not focusing heavily on cameras, the Flip6 delivers strong performance with crisp images and accurate colours. In daylight, the images benefit from pixel-binning, producing 12.5MP shots with a wide field of view and accurate colour calibration. Low-light performance is respectable too, with better highlights and reduced light flare compared to its rival, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The Flip6 outshines the Razr 50 Ultra in portraits with accurate skin tones, solid edge detection, and facial detailing. For selfies, the Flip 6’s 10MP front camera offers lively colours.

Best-in-Class Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, featuring advanced AI capabilities not available in the standard chipset. The Flip 6 scores approximately 1.5 million on AnTuTu and on Geekbench: 1,891 for single-core and 6,158 for multi-core. In everyday use, the Flip 6 delivers smooth and reliable performance, handling tasks like browsing, streaming, and multitasking without issues. Moreover, the gaming performance is solid, with efficient thermal management that keeps temperature increases minimal even during demanding games, making it a capable gaming device.

Excellent Display Quality

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 features a 6.7-inch foldable FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness, alongside a 3.4-inch HD Super AMOLED cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The crease on the main screen has been improved, making it less noticeable. The main display offers vibrant, punchy colours and near bezel-less viewing. The cover screen supports widgets and select apps like WhatsApp and Maps via Samsung Labs. Its Flex mode improves usability by allowing the bottom portion of the folded display to function as a trackpad. Overall, the Flip6 delivers a high-quality viewing experience.

Reliable Battery Backup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, providing sufficient optimization for a full day of regular use. In testing, the device achieved 9 hours and 2 minutes on the PCMark battery test. In a 30-minute video streaming test, the Flip6 slightly outperformed the Razr, consuming 4 percent battery compared to 5 percent. Gaming performance shows negligible differences, with the Flip 6 losing 21 percent of battery life after 90 minutes of gaming, while the Razr consumed 20 percent. Overall, the Flip6 offers reliable battery performance under heavy usage.