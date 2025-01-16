Anticipating Union Budget 2025: The Tech Industry Sets Expectations

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2025, the technology sector is vocalizing its expectations and recommendations for policy advancements. From artificial intelligence (AI) to digital infrastructure, leaders across diverse verticals like healthcare education, mobile manufacturing, and wearable technology emphasize the need for government initiatives to drive innovation and workforce development. With India’s AI market poised to hit $17 billion by 2025, experts are urging for measures that will help the country retain its global competitive edge.

Prioritizing AI, Digital Infrastructure, and Manufacturing

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director at BenQ India and South Asia, highlights the necessity for targeted investments in AI, digital infrastructure, and local manufacturing. Singh emphasizes that research grants, tax incentives, and public-private partnerships are critical to making AI research commercially viable. He also stresses the importance of high-performance computing resources, data centers, and AI hardware to support innovation. Singh anticipates support for India’s first private semiconductor facility in Andhra Pradesh, which could significantly boost local manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependence on imports. Furthermore, he advocates for expanded Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to create jobs and enhance India’s manufacturing exports.

Empowering Digital Healthcare Education

Gerald Jaideep, CEO of Medvarsity, underscores the need for policies supporting digital healthcare education and skilling. He suggests tax incentives for organizations investing in healthcare upskilling and funding for digital learning infrastructure. Jaideep believes that public-private partnerships and innovations in healthcare education technology can address skill gaps, ensuring a future-ready workforce. He calls for initiatives that drive scalable impact across the nation.

Strengthening Mobile Manufacturing: PLI Schemes and Localization

Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO of HMD India and APAC, advocates for enhancing the PLI scheme with a focus on increasing local value addition to over 18%. He emphasizes the importance of localizing critical components for smartphones and feature phones, aligning with India’s vision of technological self-reliance. Kunwar hopes for policies that boost indigenous production and create a robust supply chain. He also anticipates measures to strengthen mobile manufacturing and support sustainable growth in the sector while reinforcing HMD’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative.

Incentivizing R&D and Digital Growth for Wearables

CP Khandelwal, CEO of PR Innovations and Brand Custodian of Amazfit India, calls for incentives to accelerate growth in the technology and wearable sectors. He recommends reducing import duties on components and offering tax benefits for companies investing in advanced technologies. Khandelwal also highlights the need for initiatives that promote digital adoption and skill development, which will ensure India remains a global leader in the wearables market. He anticipates a budget that fosters innovation and cements the technology sector as a cornerstone of economic growth.

Fostering AI Innovation and Developing Digital Talent

Srividya Kannan, Founder and CEO of Avaali Solutions, emphasizes creating an ecosystem that promotes AI adoption and workforce empowerment. She advocates for subsidies, incentives, or grants dedicated to developing AI-driven solutions for automation, efficiency improvements, and data-driven decision-making. Kannan also highlights the importance of building robust cybersecurity infrastructure and implementing policies that encourage AI-enhanced workflows. She calls for increased funding for government-sponsored training programs in AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity to maintain India’s status as a digital talent powerhouse. Additionally, she suggests fostering women’s participation in tech through scholarships and incentives to ensure an inclusive ecosystem.