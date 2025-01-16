itel Unveils Pearlescent Finish S9 Ultra Earbuds – Style Meets Functionality

itel, a renowned technology brand in India, has launched its latest S9 Ultra earbuds, blending style, performance, and affordability. Designed to redefine audio experiences, these earbuds are built to cater to the modern needs of Gen Z with their sleek dual-tone design and immersive 360° surround bass. The itel S9 Ultra earbuds offer a combination of cutting-edge features at an unbeatable price point, making them a standout accessory.

Stylish Design with Superior Audio

The itel S9 Ultra earbuds feature a striking pearlescent finish with a dual-tone aesthetic, available in Space Grey and Dazzle Black. Their 360° surround bass delivers deep and rich sound quality, ensuring an engaging and immersive listening experience for users. The device is further equipped with 10mm drivers, enhancing the sound profile for a dynamic audio experience.

Advanced Features and Long-Lasting Battery

Built for everyday use, the S9 Ultra earbuds are powered by a robust 400mAh battery, delivering up to 30 hours of uninterrupted playtime, ensuring users can enjoy music, podcasts, or calls without frequent recharging. Each earbud is equipped with 28mAh battery capacity, complemented by a convenient Type-C charging case.

The inclusion of AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology ensures crystal-clear communication by eliminating background noise during calls, making it perfect for both professionals and casual users. Additionally, the IPX5 water resistance makes the earbuds a reliable companion for workouts or outdoor activities, offering protection against sweat and splashes.

Seamless Connectivity and User-Friendly Features

The itel S9 Ultra earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ensuring fast and stable connectivity. They also feature touch controls for hassle-free operation and voice activation for hands-free convenience.

Affordable Pricing and Warranty

Available at an attractive price of just ₹899, the itel S9 Ultra earbuds offer exceptional value for money. They can be purchased exclusively through retail stores across India. With elegant packaging and a 365-day warranty, the product highlights itel’s commitment to customer satisfaction and reliability.

Targeted for Gen Z Style

As a stylish tech accessory, the itel S9 Ultra earbuds combine functionality and aesthetics. The pearlescent finish and dual-tone design make them a perfect fit for Gen Z. These earbuds are designed to cater to the dynamic style trends of the youth while delivering a premium listening experience.

Statement from itel India CEO

Commenting on the launch, CEO of itel India, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, said, “At itel, we believe technology should be accessible to everyone. We understand Gen Z’s growing need for fashionable yet durable accessories that enhance their lifestyle. The S9 Ultra earbuds are a reflection of this vision, combining advanced features, affordability, and a dazzling design to elevate the daily audio experience.”

Key Specifications

The itel S9 Ultra earbuds come packed with features that enhance both functionality and convenience. These earbuds support AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), ensuring clear and uninterrupted communication by filtering out background noise. Designed in a full in-ear style, the earbuds are powered by a 28mAh battery in each bud, while the charging case houses a robust 400mAh battery, collectively delivering up to 30 hours of playtime. For fast and efficient charging, the device uses a Type-C port, making it highly user-friendly.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, the earbuds ensure seamless and stable connectivity for a smooth audio experience. The 10mm drivers provide rich, dynamic sound quality with immersive 360° surround bass. Additionally, the device offers IPX5 water resistance, making it sweat- and splash-proof, ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. The touch controls add convenience by enabling users to control music and calls with simple taps, while voice activation provides hands-free accessibility.

The itel S9 Ultra earbuds not only focus on performance but also on durability and style, making them a perfect choice for everyday use.