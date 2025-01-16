Casio Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation with the ‘From Zero to One’ Collection

Casio, a brand renowned for its groundbreaking advancements in timekeeping, celebrates its 50th anniversary with the launch of the limited-edition ‘From Zero to One’ collection. This special collection exemplifies the brand’s rich history of innovation, starting from the CASIOTRON, the world’s first digital watch with an automatic calendar, introduced in 1974. Over the years, Casio has set industry benchmarks with pioneering technologies and iconic designs.

This new collection represents Casio’s philosophy of creating new value from nothing, showcasing the craftsmanship and innovation the brand is known for. Designed in a striking black and gold color scheme, these commemorative timepieces symbolize the journey of illumination—moving from “Zero” to “One.”

Features of the ‘From Zero to One’ Collection

CASIOTRON TRN50ZE-1A: A Modern Tribute to the Classic

The CASIOTRON TRN50ZE-1A, a highlight of the 50th-anniversary collection, reimagines the iconic design of the original CASIOTRON QW02. Equipped with advanced features like standard time radio wave reception, Mobile Link connectivity, and Tough Solar technology, this timepiece blends timeless style with modern innovation. Adorned with gold accents on the bezel, logo, and select parts, it reflects Casio’s attention to detail. The unique “0101” circular pattern on the caseback and the single gold-colored link engraved with “50th ANNIVERSARY” enhance its exclusivity. The watch is available at a price of INR 49,995/-.

G-SHOCK GMC-B2100ZE: Redefining Rugged Elegance

Part of the iconic G-SHOCK lineup, the GMC-B2100ZE redefines toughness with a black ion-plated stainless-steel case and bezel. Featuring a vertical three-subdial chronograph layout, gold-colored indexes, and a single gold link engraved with “50th ANNIVERSARY,” this model represents the balance of luxury and ruggedness. Priced at INR 69,995/-, it seamlessly combines sophistication with the hallmark durability of G-SHOCK.

EDIFICE EFS-S640ZE-1A: Motorsport-Inspired Craftsmanship

The Edifice EFS-S640ZE-1A offers a bold black and gold color scheme that reflects the brand’s focus on innovation and sustainability. Featuring solar-powered chronograph technology, a unique inset dial with binary patterns, and a carbon fiber-reinforced case, it embodies Casio’s commitment to sustainability. The Alcantara band, used in motorsports, enhances durability and comfort. Priced at INR 22,495/-, this timepiece is perfect for those seeking both performance and eco-conscious design.

PRO TREK PRW-6900ZE: The Adventure Companion

The PRO TREK PRW-6900ZE, priced at INR 45,995/-, is tailored for outdoor enthusiasts. Its Tough Solar technology ensures reliable performance, while the bio-based resin components reflect Casio’s focus on sustainability. The gold IP-treated metal link engraved with “50th ANNIVERSARY” and the black Field Composite Band enhance its rugged yet stylish appeal.

Sustainable Packaging for a Sustainable Future

Casio has further demonstrated its commitment to the environment by designing environmentally responsible packaging for this collection. The use of recycled materials and a cotton pouch for accessories aligns with Casio’s efforts to reduce environmental impact.

Availability of the Limited-Edition Collection

The ‘From Zero to One’ collection is now available at exclusive Casio & G-SHOCK stores across the country. Customers can also purchase these exclusive commemorative timepieces online.