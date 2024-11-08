App Hiding Made Easy: A Guide for Redmi Users (2024)

Learn how to hide apps and enhance privacy on your Redmi phone with our easy-to-follow guide. Discover how to use App lock for increased security and manage app visibility in HyperOS and MIUI. Step-by-step instructions for Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Note 13, and others.

If you share your Redmi phone with others and want to keep certain apps private, Redmi’s HyperOS and MIUI offer built-in features to hide and lock your apps. This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to use these features on various Redmi models, including the Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12 5G, and Redmi Note 13.

Hiding Apps

  1. Open the Security app on your Redmi phone.
  2. If you don’t see the Hide apps option under “Common features,” scroll down and tap the Edit icon.
  3. Add the Hide apps option to the Common Features section.
  4. Tap the tick icon in the top right corner to save changes.
  5. On the main page of the Security app, select Hide apps.
  6. Choose the app(s) you want to hide.
  7. The selected apps will be hidden from the home screen and app drawer. You may still receive notifications from these apps.
  8. To access hidden apps without unhiding them, pinch out on the home screen.

Locking Apps

  1. Open the Security app.
  2. If you don’t see the App lock option under “Common features,” scroll down and tap the Edit icon.
  3. Add the App lock option to the Common Features section.
  4. Tap the tick icon to save changes.
  5. On the main page of the Security app, select Common Features.
  6. If this is your first time using App lock, turn on the feature. You can skip the Mi account sign-in for now.
  7. Create a pattern, PIN, or password. You can also set up fingerprint or face lock later.
  8. All locked apps will be visible in this section. You can also hide notifications from locked apps.
  9. When you open a locked app, you’ll be prompted to enter your password, PIN, or biometric data.

Unhiding and Unlocking Apps

Unhiding Apps

  1. Open the Security app.
  2. Go to Common features and select Hide apps.
  3. Disable the toggles for the apps you want to unhide.
  4. The unhidden apps will reappear in the app drawer.

Unlocking Apps

  1. Open the Security app.
  2. Go to Common features and select App lock.
  3. Disable the toggles for the apps you want to unlock. You’ll be asked for your password or PIN.
  4. Enter your password to permanently unlock the app. You can lock it again later if needed.
