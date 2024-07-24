Apple Advances Plans for Foldable iPhone with Potential 2026 Launch

Apple progresses towards launching its first foldable iPhone, codenamed V68, potentially in 2026. This move could revolutionize the smartphone market and challenge competitors like Samsung.

Recent reports suggest that Apple is making strides in the development of its first foldable iPhone, with a possible launch as early as 2026. This would represent a major redesign for the company’s flagship product and a strategic move to compete in the growing market for foldable smartphones.

Beyond Ideation: Manufacturing Partnerships and Code Name V68

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that Apple’s foldable iPhone has moved beyond the conceptual stage. The tech giant has initiated discussions with Asian suppliers to manufacture components for the device, internally known as V68.

Foldable Smartphones: A Catalyst for Growth in a Competitive Market

Foldable smartphones, especially those enhanced with AI features, are expected to boost demand for Apple. The company faces stiff competition from rivals like Honor and Huawei in China, and Samsung globally. Samsung recently unveiled its latest foldable smartphones, showcasing lighter designs, improved features, and new AI capabilities.

Global Foldable Smartphone Market Shows Promising Growth

According to a Counterpoint Research report, the global market for foldable smartphones experienced a significant surge in the first quarter of the year, marking the highest growth rate in six quarters. Notably, Apple’s foldable iPhone surpassed Samsung to become the market leader in this segment.

Apple Explores Camera Upgrades and Foldable Technology

Alongside its foldable iPhone plans, Apple is reportedly exploring camera upgrades for at least one iPhone model. These upgrades could include a mechanical system for adjusting aperture size, allowing users to achieve a depth-of-field effect.

Uncertainty Remains Despite Progress

While the reports suggest significant progress, it’s important to note that there is no guarantee that Apple will ultimately release the foldable iPhone.

Years of Speculation and Apple’s Dedication to Quality

Speculation surrounding Apple’s entry into the foldable device market has been ongoing for years. Earlier reports from DigiTimes suggested that Apple’s first foldable product might not be an iPhone but rather a larger device like a foldable iPad or MacBook.

Apple’s delayed entry into this market is attributed to its commitment to maintaining high quality standards. Despite collaborating with Samsung on display development, Apple is seeking a foldable panel that meets its specific requirements. To achieve this, the company has reassigned engineers from other projects, including the Vision Pro, to focus on perfecting the foldable technology in-house.