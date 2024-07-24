UAG Unveils Premium Protection for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Z Flip 6 (2024)

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) presents a collection of sleek and rugged cases designed for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable smartphones. These premium cases prioritize both military-grade drop protection and a lightweight, minimalist design.

UAG Galaxy Z Flip 6 (2024) Poly Pro Series Case

The UAG Galaxy Z Flip 6 Poly Pro Series Case boasts an extremely lightweight construction, featuring a featherlight PC backplate and a TPU shock-absorbing frame. It incorporates an impact-resistant soft core within an armor shell, along with air-soft corners for additional cushioning. Its minimalistic design showcases a clean and clear translucent body with improved anti-yellowing properties. Soft raised edges protect the screen, while a raised bezel safeguards the camera lens.

The case is designed with maximum device functionality in mind, featuring an open hinge design, ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons, and a built-in magnet module for MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility. It also meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6).

UAG Galaxy Z Fold 6 (2024) UT and Poly Pro Series Cases

The Ultra-thin (UT) Series cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are engineered with a hollow hexagon structure to absorb and disperse impact. They also feature protective raised edges for the display and camera lens, a traction grip for secure handling, and ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons. The one-piece design includes covered spine protection and an adhesive layer for secure attachment.

The Poly Pro Series case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers similar features to the Z Flip 6 case, including a lightweight build, impact-resistant soft core, and air-soft corners. It also boasts a clean and clear translucent body with anti-yellowing properties and soft raised edges for screen and camera protection.

Both the UT and Poly Pro Series cases meet military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6), ensuring robust protection against accidental drops. They are also compatible with MagSafe and most third-party wireless chargers.

Ajesh George, CEO of TekkiTake, highlights UAG’s commitment to providing robust yet elegant protection for the popular Z Fold and Flip 6 devices. He emphasizes the minimalistic, anti-yellowing designs that enhance usability with features like responsive tactile buttons and MagSafe compatibility.

The UAG UT and Poly Pro cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6 (2024) are available in Clear and various color combinations for Rs 6,999 each on Amazon.in and UrbanArmorGear.in.