Apple Eyes More Affordable Vision Pro Headset for India, Potential Price Point Revealed

Apple, known for its premium products, is reportedly working on a more budget-friendly version of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, aiming to tap into the vast Indian market. The tech giant’s first foray into this space, the Vision Pro, was unveiled last week at a price of $3,499 (approximately ₹2,88,000), sparking speculation about its accessibility in a price-sensitive market like India.

A Vision for Broader Adoption

Industry insiders suggest that Apple is keen on expanding the reach of its Vision Pro technology beyond early adopters and tech enthusiasts. To achieve this, the company is reportedly exploring ways to reduce the manufacturing costs of the headset, potentially leading to a significantly lower price point for Indian consumers.

Trimming Features for Affordability

While details are scarce, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a reliable source for Apple-related news, speculates that the company may opt for less expensive components in the upcoming model. This could include lower-resolution displays, a less powerful processor, and fewer cameras than the original Vision Pro. The 3D camera, a standout feature of the current model, might also be removed to further reduce costs.

Balancing Affordability and Functionality

Despite the potential compromises, Apple is expected to retain essential features like the external EyeSight screen, which displays the wearer’s eyes to others, and the hand and eye-tracking systems. These features are considered integral to the Vision Pro’s core functionality and user experience.

Estimated Price Point for India

While Apple has not officially confirmed the development of a cheaper Vision Pro, rumors suggest that the company aims to price it competitively in the Indian market. Industry analysts predict a price range of ₹1,50,000 to ₹2,00,000, making it considerably more accessible to a wider audience.

Potential Launch Timeline

Gurman believes that Apple is targeting a late 2025 release for the more affordable Vision Pro headset. However, this timeline could be subject to change, and it’s advisable to await official announcements from Apple for concrete details.

Implications for the Indian Market

If Apple successfully launches a budget-friendly Vision Pro in India, it could have a significant impact on the adoption of mixed-reality technology in the country. The lower price point could attract a broader range of consumers, including gamers, professionals, and casual users, thereby driving the growth of the mixed-reality ecosystem.

Apple’s potential move to introduce a more affordable Vision Pro headset in India signifies the company’s commitment to making its cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider audience. While the exact features and price point are yet to be confirmed, the prospect of a more budget-friendly option is sure to generate excitement among tech enthusiasts and potential buyers in India.