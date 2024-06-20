iPhone 15 Pro Opens Doors to Third-Party Spatial Audio Capture with iOS 18 Update

Apple’s latest announcement at WWDC 2024 brings exciting news for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users. With the upcoming iOS 18 update, these models will be able to capture spatial audio not just with the built-in camera app, but also through third-party apps. This opens up a new realm of possibilities for content creators and developers.

Spatial Audio: An Immersive Experience

Spatial audio is a cutting-edge audio technology that creates an immersive three-dimensional soundscape. When recording videos, it captures audio with depth information, allowing for playback on devices like the Apple Vision Pro headset. This means users can experience videos as if they were physically present in the scene, with sounds coming from different directions and distances.

Expanding Spatial Audio Capabilities

Until now, the ability to record spatial audio on iPhone 15 Pro models was limited to the native camera app. However, with the new API released in iOS 18, developers can now integrate spatial audio capture into their own camera apps. This move empowers third-party developers to offer unique features and experiences that leverage spatial audio technology.

What This Means for Users

For users, this update means a broader range of options when it comes to recording videos with spatial audio. They can choose from a variety of camera apps that offer different interfaces, features, and filters, all while benefiting from the immersive audio capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The Future of Spatial Audio

Apple’s decision to expand spatial audio capabilities to third-party apps is a significant step towards making this technology more accessible and widely used. As more developers incorporate spatial audio into their apps, we can expect to see a surge in creative content that takes advantage of this immersive audio format.

Availability

The iOS 18 update, which includes the new API for spatial audio capture, is expected to be released later this year. This means iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users will soon have the opportunity to explore a whole new world of spatial audio recording through their favorite third-party camera apps.