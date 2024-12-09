Apple iPhone 17 Air to Feature Thinnest-Ever Design with New In-House Modem

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be its thinnest ever, thanks to a new in-house modem. Learn about its design, features, and potential impact on future iPhones.

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPhone 17 model, tentatively nicknamed the “iPhone 17 Air,” which is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever. This new model is rumored to be around 2 millimeters thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro, potentially measuring around 6.25mm thick.

New In-House Modem

The slimmer design of the iPhone 17 Air will be partly attributed to Apple’s new in-house modem. This modem, code-named Sinope, is expected to debut in the next iPhone SE and later in the iPhone 17 Air. Early prototypes of the modem faced challenges with size, heat, and power efficiency. However, Apple has reportedly overcome these hurdles through development practices, strategic hiring from Qualcomm, and management reorganization.

Design and Features

The in-house modem is expected to be more tightly integrated with other components, requiring less space and battery power. This integration allows for a thinner design while accommodating the battery, display, and camera system. The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to feature a 6.6-inch display and a single rear camera, suggesting a focus on design aesthetics.

Performance and Connectivity

While the new modem may not match the top speeds of Qualcomm’s non-mmWave modems in lab tests, real-world speeds are expected to be comparable. Users might not notice a significant difference in day-to-day use.

Future Implications

Apple’s transition to in-house modems could pave the way for other innovative designs, including foldable devices, which Apple is reportedly exploring.

The iPhone 17 Air represents Apple’s continued push for innovation in smartphone design. With its anticipated thin profile, powerful in-house modem, and focus on aesthetics, the iPhone 17 Air could mark a significant step forward in the evolution of the iPhone. While some compromises might be necessary to achieve its sleek design, the potential benefits in terms of form factor and future design possibilities are substantial. As Apple continues to refine its in-house technology, the iPhone 17 Air could be a glimpse into a future of even thinner, more powerful, and more integrated iPhones.