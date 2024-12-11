Apple iPhone SE 4: Budget iPhone with Big Upgrades Coming in 2025

Apple's iPhone SE 4 is rumored to launch in early 2025 with a 48MP camera, 6.06-inch OLED display

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the next iteration of its budget-friendly iPhone SE series in early 2025. According to industry sources cited by ET News, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a significant redesign and impressive upgrades, borrowing elements from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16 while maintaining its affordability.

Camera Upgrades

One of the most notable changes is the camera system. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to boast a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing TrueDepth camera. This marks a considerable improvement over the iPhone SE 3’s 12MP and 7MP cameras, respectively. LG Innotek is expected to supply the camera modules, with Foxconn and Cowell Electronics providing other components. While inspired by the iPhone 16’s camera technology, the SE 4 will reportedly lack an ultrawide lens.

Design and Display

The iPhone SE 4 is said to adopt an all-display design similar to the iPhone 14, eliminating the traditional home button and incorporating Face ID technology. It will likely feature a 6.06-inch OLED display, a significant upgrade from the LCD screens used in previous models. LG Display and BOE are expected to supply the display panels.

Performance and Connectivity

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to pack 8GB of RAM to support Apple’s advanced AI capabilities. It is also expected to feature a USB-C port, an Apple-designed 5G chip, and possibly a new Action button replacing the mute switch.

Price and Release Date

Despite these significant upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to remain a budget-friendly option, with a projected price of around Rs. 33,946. The device is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2025.