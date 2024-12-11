Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Feature 16GB RAM for On-Device AI, One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature 16GB RAM for on-device AI and One UI 7. Expected upgrades include a new design, enhanced camera with 50MP ultra-wide lens, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Samsung is poised to unveil its next flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S25, in January. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, as the anticipated top-tier model, is rumored to boast significant enhancements across design, camera capabilities, performance, and software.

Powering the Future with Enhanced Performance

At the heart of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we expect to find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising a substantial leap in performance. Furthermore, reports suggest a variant with a massive 16GB RAM, a significant upgrade from the 12GB limit in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This RAM boost is likely linked to the demands of on-device AI processing and the new One UI 7.

One UI 7: A Smarter User Experience

The Galaxy S25 series will debut with One UI 7, Samsung’s latest Android 15-based user interface. The beta version hints at exciting features like the Now Bar for live lock screen notifications, a revamped camera app, fresh icons and widgets, and more. One UI 7 will also elevate Galaxy AI capabilities, introducing advanced writing tools and call transcription during recording. Samsung promises even more AI-driven functionalities in the official release.

A New Design Language

Rumors point to a design shift for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, featuring a flat frame with rounded corners, a departure from the current model’s Galaxy Note-inspired aesthetic. However, the flat display is expected to remain. The rear camera setup may draw inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold 6, while retaining the signature built-in S Pen.

Camera Evolution

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to refine its camera system further. An upgraded 50-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide-angle camera (Samsung JN3) is likely to replace the 12MP sensor in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The 200MP primary camera and dual telephoto lenses (50MP with 5x zoom and 10MP with 3x zoom) are expected to carry over.