GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage – New Missions, Vehicles, and Features

Dive into GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage with new missions, vehicles like the Bravado Banshee GTS, upgrades, and more. Explore Los Santos like never before!

Los Santos has always been a playground for criminals, but with the arrival of the Agents of Sabotage update in GTA Online, the stakes have been raised and the gameplay infused with a heavy dose of espionage and technological warfare. This isn’t just another update; it’s a full-blown expansion of the criminal underworld, offering players a chance to dive deep into a world of secrets, high-stakes missions, and cutting-edge gadgetry.

Darnell Bros Garment Factory: Your New Criminal Hub

Forget your dusty old warehouses and garages. The legendary Darnell Bros Garment Factory is now open for business, offering players a unique and stylish headquarters to manage their illicit activities. Beyond its historical significance, the factory is a fully equipped base of operations, complete with a Mk II Weapon Workshop for customizing your arsenal, Personal Quarters to relax and plan your next move, and a secure passive income safe to store your hard-earned cash. With 10 Personal Vehicle storage slots, your prized collection will be safe and sound. But the real gem is the basement garage, a hidden entrance to the city’s underground network. This allows for rapid transit to key locations like Burton Station, Del Perro Station, and LSIA Parking Station, providing a tactical advantage for quick getaways and strategic positioning.

The FIB Files: A Web of Intrigue and High-Stakes Operations

At the heart of Agents of Sabotage lies The FIB Files, a series of intricate missions spearheaded by the disgruntled ex-FIB agent Jodi Marshall and the ever-reliable Helmsman Pavel. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill heists; they demand a blend of brains and brawn. Players will need to master the art of hacking, utilize stealth tactics for infiltrating secure locations, and employ technical sabotage to disrupt systems and achieve their objectives. From stealing sensitive military tech from the heavily fortified Fort Zancudo to recovering priceless artwork and cracking the code of Maze Bank’s secret slush fund, these missions offer a thrilling challenge and a glimpse into the darker side of Los Santos. And for those seeking the biggest rewards, the weekly rotating Priority File provides a lucrative opportunity to maximize your earnings.

Terrorbyte Transformed: A Mobile Command Center for the Modern Criminal

The Benefactor Terrorbyte, already a formidable force in any criminal enterprise, receives a significant upgrade in this update. Thanks to Jodi’s connections and a bit of creative persuasion, your Terrorbyte can now be equipped with an array of powerful new tools. The Collectible Scanner transforms your vehicle into a treasure hunting machine, revealing the locations of hidden collectibles scattered across Los Santos. The Master Control Terminal puts the power of business management at your fingertips, allowing you to oversee your various operations from the comfort of your mobile command center. With the Missile Lock-On Jammer, you can cruise the streets with confidence, knowing you’re protected from unwanted attacks. And for those who prefer to operate in the shadows, Silent Running renders your Terrorbyte invisible to rival players and authorities when stationary, providing the ultimate stealth advantage.

New Rides for Every Criminal Endeavor

Agents of Sabotage injects a fresh dose of automotive adrenaline into GTA Online with an impressive lineup of new vehicles. The iconic Bravado Banshee roars back onto the scene with the sleek and powerful Banshee GTS, a must-have for speed demons and style icons (available for free to GTA+ Members for a limited time). The Dinka Chavos V6 adds a touch of class and reliability to your garage, perfect for those who prefer a more understated approach. But the real showstopper is the Dinka Jester RR Widebody, a customized masterpiece that blends aggressive styling with high-performance engineering. This pre-modified beast is ready to dominate the streets and turn heads wherever it goes.

Law and Order Gets an Upgrade

Even the long arm of the law gets a boost in this update with the introduction of new Law Enforcement Vehicles. The imposing Canis Terminus Patrol and the muscular Vapid Caracara Pursuit are ready to tackle any high-speed pursuit or criminal takedown. These vehicles can be acquired by completing specific missions and engaging in Dispatch Work, offering a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of law enforcement from the other side of the badge.

Beyond the Headlines

Agents of Sabotage is more than just new missions and vehicles. It’s a comprehensive update that touches every aspect of the GTA Online experience. From the holiday gifts and exciting new races on the horizon to the powerful El Strickler Military Rifle coming to next-gen consoles, there’s something for everyone. Rockstar Games continues its commitment to enhancing the gameplay experience, with improvements to payouts for Drift and Drag Races, automatic Body Armor grants for missions, and expanded options for Law Enforcement Vehicle sirens. This update is a testament to the ongoing evolution of GTA Online, promising a dynamic and ever-expanding world of criminal opportunity.