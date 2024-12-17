Apple iPhone SE 4 to be Renamed as iPhone 16e: Report

Discover the new iPhone 16e, set to launch in March 2025 with advanced features like a 6.06-inch display, A18 chipset, and enhanced camera capabilities, starting from ₹42,220.

In a surprising twist in Apple’s product strategy, the anticipated Apple iPhone SE 4 is slated for a potential rebranding when it debuts in March 2025. According to recent leaks, this model, following the 2022 release of its predecessor, may be introduced as the iPhone 16e. This change signals a shift from the traditional SE branding, known for its balance of performance and affordability.

Potential Changes and Features

Reports indicate that the forthcoming iPhone 16e could sport a 6.06-inch display, maintaining a 60Hz refresh rate, which marks a significant increase from the 4.7-inch screen of the earlier iteration. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by Apple’s A18 chipset, enhancing its capabilities with Apple Intelligence support akin to the more premium iPhone 16 models.

Camera and Battery Upgrades

The camera setup might see an upgrade with a 48MP Sony Exmor IMX904 sensor for the main camera and a 12MP sensor upfront, offering a substantial improvement over the 12MP and 7MP configuration in the third-gen SE. Additionally, the battery capacity is anticipated to rise to 3,279mAh from the previous 2,018mAh, supporting 20W wired fast charging alongside Qi2 and MagSafe wireless charging options.

Durability and Security Enhancements

Enhancements in durability are expected as well, with the iPhone 16e likely to come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and Face ID technology for secure authentication.

Pricing and Availability

The price range for the new model is projected to be between ₹42,220 and ₹46,400, closely aligning with the launch price of the iPhone SE 3 in India, which was around ₹43,900 in March 2022.

The anticipated rebranding of the Apple iPhone SE 4 to the iPhone 16e reflects a strategic evolution in Apple’s approach to its entry-level lineup. With enhancements ranging from a larger display and advanced chipset to improved camera capabilities and battery life, the iPhone 16e is poised to offer a premium smartphone experience at a mid-range price point. This upcoming release not only highlights Apple’s commitment to innovation but also caters to consumers seeking high-quality features without the premium cost. The launch in March 2025 is eagerly awaited, as it promises to bring significant upgrades that could redefine value in the smartphone market.