Redmi Turbo 4’s Leaked Render Suggests Global Debut as POCO F7

Discover the design and potential specs of the Redmi Turbo 4, which may launch globally as the POCO F7. Includes details on the processor and more.

Despite a delay in its official launch, the Redmi Turbo 4 has stirred up enthusiasm among tech enthusiasts with a newly leaked render. This preview not only showcases the device’s design from various angles but also hints at the hardware it might be packing under the hood. Given the historical launch patterns, this model is likely to hit the global market as the POCO F7, similar to its predecessor’s rebranding.

Design and Aesthetic: A Closer Look at the Leaked Render

The leaked image, credited to a Weibo user going by the name Tech Sailor Popeye, displays the Redmi Turbo 4 sporting a dual rear camera setup adorned with the latest Redmi logo. The front of the phone is characterized by a central punch-hole cutout and notably thin, symmetrically aligned bezels that are reminiscent of those found on devices like the iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24. The display appears flat, matched by what looks to be flat sides as well. Minimalistic camera rings at the back are also visible, which seem to take inspiration from the recent Samsung Galaxy S24 designs. Completing the look is a sleek light grey color, possibly indicating a Titanium variant, with the potential for other color options at launch.

Expected Launch Timeline and Processor Details

Turning to the anticipated hardware, another Weibo tipster named Smart Pikachu has suggested that the Turbo 4 could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, which operates at up to 3.25 GHz and is rumored to be announced soon. Following the chipset’s debut, which is tentatively set for the end of this month, the launch of the Turbo 4 in China is expected to be close behind. This processor positions the Turbo 4 as a streamlined version of the K80 model.

Potential Global Release as POCO F7

As speculated, the Redmi Turbo 4 is poised to be introduced globally as the POCO F7. The device is also rumored to feature enhancements including a 1.5K resolution display and a robust 6,000mAh battery, supported by 90W wired charging. There’s also talk of a Pro model that might incorporate the yet-to-be-revealed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Elite processor.