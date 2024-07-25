Apple Maps Launches Web Version, Directly Challenges Google Maps

Apple Maps takes on Google Maps with the launch of its public beta web version. Access maps directly from your browser, explore features like Look Around, and discover new places with curated Guides.

In a strategic move, Apple has unveiled a public beta version of Apple Maps on the web, providing users worldwide with the convenience of accessing maps directly through their browsers. This new offering is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs.

Key Features and Functionalities

The web version of Apple Maps mirrors the features of its mobile counterpart, offering driving and walking directions, comprehensive information about places including photos, ratings, hours, and reviews. Users can even order food directly from the Maps place card and utilize curated Guides to discover local points of interest. Additional features, notably the “Look Around” function, are slated for future updates.

Implications for Developers and Users

Apple’s initiative extends beyond individual users. Developers, particularly those utilizing MapKit JS, are empowered to integrate links to the web version of Apple Maps, streamlining the process of providing directions to users. This development signifies a significant stride in the ongoing competition between Apple Maps and Google Maps, the latter having established a longstanding presence on the web.

Additional Considerations

While the initial release of Apple Maps for the web is in English, Apple has confirmed plans to expand support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms in due course.

Apple’s foray into web-based mapping with Apple Maps represents a significant step in its bid to rival Google Maps’ dominance. By offering a seamless experience across devices and platforms, Apple is enhancing user convenience and providing developers with valuable tools for integration. As Apple continues to expand language and platform support, the competition in the digital mapping arena is poised to intensify, ultimately benefiting users with improved options and features.