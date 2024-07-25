Motorola to Debut World’s Slimmest Military-Grade Smartphone in India

Motorola, a subsidiary of Lenovo, has begun generating buzz for its upcoming smartphone launch in India. The company recently teased the device on X (formerly Twitter) with a video captioned “Do You Dare to Be Bold,” hinting at its standout features.

Rugged Durability with Military-Grade Certification

Motorola has officially confirmed that the smartphone will boast MIL-810 certification, signifying its ability to endure harsh conditions such as accidental drops, extreme temperatures, humidity, and vibrations. This ruggedness is further complemented by an IP68 rating, ensuring the device is dust and water resistant.

Availability and Potential Model

The smartphone is slated to be available for purchase on Flipkart, a popular online retailer in India. While Motorola has not officially disclosed the model name, online reports strongly suggest that the device in question is the Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

Leaked Specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Neo

According to leaks and rumors circulating online, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is anticipated to feature a 6.4-inch pOLED display. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. In terms of photography, the smartphone is rumored to sport a 50MP main camera, a 13MP secondary sensor, and a 10MP front-facing camera. A 4,310 mAh battery is expected to keep the device running, while the operating system is speculated to be Android 14 with Motorola’s Hello UI on top. The smartphone is also rumored to offer 256GB of internal storage.

With its imminent launch, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is poised to make a splash in the Indian smartphone market. Its combination of ruggedness, sleek design, and anticipated features could make it a popular choice among consumers who value both style and substance. As Motorola prepares to unveil the device officially, tech enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly await the opportunity to experience the world’s slimmest military-grade smartphone firsthand.