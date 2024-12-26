Apple May Launch New Entry-Level iPad in January 2025: What to Expect

Apple is set to launch its 11th generation entry-level iPad in January 2025, alongside the new iPadOS 18.3, featuring significant performance upgrades.

Apple is poised to expand its iPad lineup with the introduction of the 11th generation entry-level model, slated for release in early 2025. This update is expected to coincide with the release of iPadOS 18.3, promising significant enhancements in performance.

Overview of the Upcoming 11th Generation iPad

The forthcoming iPad 11 is anticipated to debut alongside the iPadOS 18.3 update, which is already in its first developer beta phase and is scheduled for official release in January 2025. Notably, this model will be pre-equipped with iPadOS 18.3, setting a new standard for Apple’s entry-level tablet offerings.

Performance-wise, the iPad 11 is not expected to undergo extensive aesthetic changes. However, it is likely to receive substantial upgrades under the hood. The new model is rumored to be powered by the A17 Pro chip, akin to the recent iPad Mini. This chip will enable the tablet to support advanced Apple Intelligence features, enhancing its utility.

Connectivity Enhancements

Another significant upgrade includes Apple’s integration of its first modem that supports both Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. Despite not supporting mmWave 5G technology—a feature introduced with the iPhone 12—this modem will mark Apple’s move away from Qualcomm’s modems, which are known for higher peak speeds and reliability.

Apple’s Broader Product Strategy

Looking beyond the iPad 11, Apple is also expected to unveil a series of new products. The lineup includes an updated iPad Air, the next-generation iPhone SE, an M4-powered MacBook Air, a new version of AirTag, and a smart home display.

iPhone SE and MacBook Air Updates

The iPhone SE 4 is projected to incorporate the Apple A18 chip, also used in the iPhone 16, with enhancements such as 8GB of RAM and a new design inspired by the iPhone 14. It is expected to feature a larger OLED display and improved camera capabilities.

The MacBook Air will reportedly upgrade to the M4 chip, offering 16GB of RAM as a standard feature, enhancing both performance and efficiency while maintaining its lightweight profile.

iPad Air and AirTag Innovations

The iPad Air is set to receive the M3 chip along with new accessories designed specifically for this model, such as a tailored Magic Keyboard.

A second-generation AirTag is anticipated, boasting enhanced tracking features and improved anti-stalking measures.

Advancements in Smart Home Technology

Apple’s ventures into smart home technology are expected to materialize with a new display that acts as a control hub for connected devices. This device will likely feature a compact 6-inch screen and support video calls, aiming to integrate seamlessly with a household’s daily routines.