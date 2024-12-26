One UI 7 Update: Control HDR Brightness on Your Galaxy Device

Discover how One UI 7's new feature lets you stop HDR photos from brightening your Galaxy device's screen, making night browsing more comfortable.

Samsung’s latest update, One UI 7, brings an essential feature for Galaxy users who find the bright screens of HDR photos cumbersome, especially during night-time social media browsing. The new setting allows users to disable the Super HDR feature, which has been a significant aspect of Samsung’s system enhancements.

Enhanced User Control Over Display Brightness

Previously, the Super HDR toggle was embedded within the settings of the Samsung Gallery app, restricting its functionality to adjusting display brightness only while viewing photos in the gallery. With One UI 7, this feature has moved to a more central location under Settings > Advanced features, expanding its scope to a system-wide application.

This relocation means that any HDR content displayed on the device, regardless of the app being used, will no longer cause sudden increases in screen brightness when the Super HDR is turned off. This update is especially beneficial for apps like Instagram and Threads, which support Google’s Ultra HDR image format. Ultra HDR, introduced in Android 14, aims to standardize HDR content across different platforms and devices.

System-wide Impact of Disabling Super HDR

Confirmation from beta testers, including a Reddit user known as FragmentedChicken, indicates that turning off Super HDR now affects all applications that utilize HDR content. This change is part of Samsung’s broader strategy to enhance user experience by offering more control over display settings, ensuring that viewing HDR photos doesn’t have to be a jarring experience, especially in low-light conditions.

If you are a Galaxy device user and wish to have a more pleasant viewing experience without the disruptive screen brightness adjustments, the new Super HDR toggle in One UI 7 will be a welcome feature once your device is updated.

Samsung’s One UI 7 update significantly improves user comfort by allowing more control over how HDR photos affect screen brightness. This update not only enhances the usability of Galaxy devices but also tailors the user experience to individual preferences, particularly for social media enthusiasts.