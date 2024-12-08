Apple rolls out iOS 18.2 stable update with Genmoji, Image Playground and ChatGPT integration in Siri

Apple releases iOS 18.2 with Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT in Siri, and Visual Intelligence. This update brings AI powered features to iPhone and iPad.

Apple has released iOS 18.2, a significant update that brings a suite of new artificial intelligence features, collectively known as Apple Intelligence, to iPhones and iPads. First announced at WWDC 2024, these features were initially absent from the iPhone 16 series launch, making this update highly anticipated by users.

Enhanced Visual Creativity

iOS 18.2 introduces Image Playground, a standalone app that allows users to generate images using Apple’s AI model. The app offers suggestions based on context from messages or notes, enhancing creative possibilities. While the current output is more cartoonish, it provides a foundation for future developments in photorealistic image generation.

The update also includes Genmoji, a feature that uses AI to create new emojis stored within the emoji keyboard. Genmoji can even generate emojis of people from the user’s Photos app.

iPad users gain access to Image Wand, a tool within the Notes app that transforms rough sketches into refined images using text prompts.

Smarter Siri with ChatGPT Integration

Siri gets a significant boost in intelligence with ChatGPT integration. This means Siri can now leverage OpenAI’s chatbot for complex queries, expanding its capabilities. User privacy is prioritized; users are consulted before requests are sent to ChatGPT, IP addresses are masked, and OpenAI is prevented from storing requests. While a ChatGPT account is not required, users with paid subscriptions can utilize them for added benefits.

Refined Camera Control

The Camera Control feature, a touch-sensitive button introduced with the iPhone 16 series, receives new functionalities. Users can now double-press the button to lock exposure and focus, a feature configurable in Settings. Additionally, users can adjust the double-click speed for Camera Control with options like ‘Default’, ‘Slow’, and ‘Slower’.