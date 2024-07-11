Apple Rumored to Significantly Boost iPhone 16 Pro Charging Speeds

Reports from ITHome suggest that Apple may finally be bringing its charging speeds into the modern era with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. The tech giant is said to be doubling the current 20W maximum charging power to an impressive 40W for wired connections and 20W for MagSafe. This marks a substantial upgrade from the current models (iPhone 13 to 15), which can reach 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes using a 20W adapter.

Increased Charging Speeds to Offset Larger Battery Capacities

The accelerated charging speeds are reportedly intended to compensate for the increased battery capacity expected in the iPhone 16 Pro. However, it remains unclear exactly how fast users will be able to charge the new phones, especially considering Apple’s recent focus on battery lifespan enhancements.

iOS 18, for instance, will introduce granular control over charging levels for iPhone 15 models, aiming to extend battery longevity. Furthermore, rumors suggest that all iPhone 16 models, except for the 16 Plus, will feature larger batteries.

Leaked Battery Capacities and Design Changes

A Weibo leaker has indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could house a 4,676 mAh battery, a significant jump from the 4,422 mAh battery of its predecessor. This larger battery is rumored to be accompanied by a design change, no longer L-shaped due to internal structure modifications.

Similar increases in battery capacity are expected for the other models. The iPhone 16 is rumored to feature a 3,561mAh battery, up from 3,349mAh in the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16 Pro could see an increase to 3,355 mAh, compared to 3,290 mAh in the 15 Pro.

Here’s a summary of the rumored battery capacities for the new models:

16: 3,561mAh

3,561mAh 16 Plus: 4,006mAh

4,006mAh 16 Pro: 3,355mAh

3,355mAh 16 Pro Max: 4,676mAh

Potential Improvements in Battery Life and Thermal Management

Leaker KosutamiSan believes that Apple will further enhance battery life in the next iPhone generation by incorporating a graphene thermal system to improve cooling. Additionally, the Pro series may adopt a metal shell for the battery to address heating issues.

While these are still rumors, the potential for significantly faster charging speeds and increased battery capacities in the iPhone 16 Pro is exciting news for Apple enthusiasts. If these reports prove accurate, it could mark a significant step forward for Apple in terms of charging technology and battery performance.