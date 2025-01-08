Apple Set to Launch Redesigned iPhone SE and iPad 11 by April 2025, May Include New iPhone 16E

Apple targets an April 2025 release for the new iPhone SE and iPad 11, possibly rebranding the iPhone SE as iPhone 16E, with advanced AI features and 5G capabilities.

Recent insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicate that Apple is on track to unveil the new iPhone SE and iPad 11 by April 2025. Despite initial beliefs that these devices would debut alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, Gurman clarified that while they are developed under the same software framework, their launch may precede the release of iOS 18.4.

Launch Timeline and Development

Gurman shared via the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) that the development of these devices on the iOS 18.3 train does not necessarily dictate a simultaneous release. He suggested a strategic rollout of these products before the next major update, stating, “It means they’ll launch before iOS 18.4, by April if all goes to plan.”

Potential Rebranding of iPhone SE

According to sources from the Chinese social media platform Weibo and further discussions on X, the iPhone SE 4 might undergo a rebranding to be called the iPhone 16E. This change would better align the device with the high-end iPhone 16 series, marking a significant shift from the traditional “SE” naming convention.

Design and Specifications

The upcoming model is rumored to sport a comprehensive redesign, adopting the sleek look of the iPhone 14. It is expected to feature a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, enhanced Face ID technology, and a USB-C port, moving away from the previous models’ Touch ID and Lightning connector.

Enhanced Features

The device will likely include a robust 48-megapixel rear camera, substantial 8GB of RAM, and be powered by the latest A-series chip, which supports advanced AI features. Additionally, Apple plans to incorporate its first in-house designed 5G modem, enhancing connectivity and performance.

Apple’s strategic decision to release the new iPhone SE and iPad 11 by April 2025 showcases the company’s continuous innovation in aligning its product line with the latest technological advancements. The anticipated rebranding of the iPhone SE 4 to iPhone 16E reflects a significant shift in Apple’s marketing approach, potentially setting a new standard for its budget devices. With upgrades like a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and an in-house 5G modem, alongside the powerful A-series chip supporting advanced AI features, these devices are poised to offer a cutting-edge experience. Apple’s roadmap hints at an exciting phase of technological upgrades that promise to enhance user engagement and satisfaction.

Source.